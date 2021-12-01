Australian economy shrinks due to lockdown

41 mins ago Mia Thompson

People walk down a deserted street in Melbourne’s Chinatown on October 19, 2021, as the city prepares to lift some restrictions imposed to mark the outbreak. afp_tickers

This content was published on Dec 1, 2021 – 00:36

(AFP)

The official statistics agency reported on Wednesday that border closures and closures caused a 1.9% contraction in the Australian economy in the third quarter, a slower-than-expected decline.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated that the quarterly decline was due to “prolonged lockdowns” in the country’s most populous cities and states.

It is the first contraction of the Australian economy since it fell at the start of the pandemic, and contrasts with other large economies such as Canada, India, Japan and the United States that grew in the same quarter.

Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra were confined to most of the third quarter, so households spent much less on services.

There was a 21% reduction in spending on hotels, cafes and restaurants and 40% in transportation costs.

Economists expect a decline of about 2.8%, but an increase in exports, thanks to higher coal and gas prices, tempered the decline.

The Australian economy should recover in the last quarter of the year, but Wednesday’s numbers raise concerns about the impact that the omicron will have.

Australia is one of the countries that has tightened entry requirements in response to the disparity.

More Stories

Moody’s expects the Peruvian economy to rise 13.5% despite the political noise

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Portugal. – Portugal’s Economy Minister calls for elections “as soon as possible”.

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Brazil: The Brazilian Valley earns more than 3000 million euros in the third quarter

1 day ago Mia Thompson

France. – France’s GDP grew by 3% in the third quarter and regained its pre-pandemic level

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Taiwan. – Microchip maker TSMC increased its profit by 13.8% in the third quarter

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Indonesia. Indonesia calls for creation of a Southeast Asia travel corridor to revitalize post-outbreak economy

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

They seek to focus scientific efforts to solve complex problems of society – Commentary

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

Gmail | These are the solutions to the most common errors in the application | Applications | Applications | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | technology | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

34 mins ago Leo Adkins

They found a primitive human bed at least 40,000 years ago in a cave in South Africa

36 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

China and Uganda deny rumors of hypothetical takeover of Entebbe airport loan

38 mins ago Leland Griffith

Australian economy shrinks due to lockdown

41 mins ago Mia Thompson