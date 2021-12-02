Seventh of Economy This Thursday, December 2

We share highlights about the economy and business to begin on Thursday, December 2nd.

1. The National Minimum Wage Commission (Kunasamy) has announced that the minimum wage will rise from $141.70 to $172.87 per day, and this will be effective from January 1, 2022.

2 – Experts consulted by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) expect high inflation and low economic growth, Here we present to you.

3. The omicron variant has already arrived in the United States, and it concerns a person in California who has already received a full vaccination schedule.

4. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

5. Federal public sector revenue was 4.8 trillion pesos during January-October 2021, an increase of 5.1% over the same period the previous year.

6. Germany’s economic recovery may be delayed until the first quarter (January-March) of 2022, given the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and the variable risk of omicron.

7. The volatility in the markets caused by the covid-19 variant, omicron, will continue, said Jose Manuel Allende, Deputy Director General of Issuer Promotion at the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).

* Adam