Indonesia. Indonesia calls for creation of a Southeast Asia travel corridor to revitalize post-outbreak economy

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

Yakarta, October 25 (DPA/EP) –

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on Monday defended the opening of a travel corridor between Southeast Asian countries as soon as possible to try to revitalize the economy of the region affected by the economic crisis of the coronavirus.

Marking this Tuesday’s celebration of the new summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Joko stressed that despite the strict restrictions imposed by the region’s governments have achieved the goal of dropping new cases of coronavirus, now is the time to make some of them more resilient.

“The economic recovery in ASEAN must be accelerated by revitalizing travel, including safe tourism,” Joko said during his speech at a business forum ahead of the two-day summit that will begin in Brunei on Tuesday.

“With the coronavirus situation increasingly under control, mobility restrictions can be eased,” the Indonesian president said before indicating that this internal corridor should be launched as soon as possible.

On October 14, Indonesia reopened the tourist islands of Bali and the Riau archipelago to visitors from 19 countries, including non-ASEAN members such as Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Indonesia is gradually easing restrictions imposed to slow the progress of the epidemic after a recent outbreak that put the Asian country’s health system on scrutiny between June and July this year. In recent weeks, daily cases have been less than a thousand. So far, there have been 4.2 million infections and 143,000 deaths.

More Stories

Seventh of Economy This Thursday, December 2

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Australian economy shrinks due to lockdown

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Moody’s expects the Peruvian economy to rise 13.5% despite the political noise

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Portugal. – Portugal’s Economy Minister calls for elections “as soon as possible”.

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Brazil: The Brazilian Valley earns more than 3000 million euros in the third quarter

3 days ago Mia Thompson

France. – France’s GDP grew by 3% in the third quarter and regained its pre-pandemic level

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Jordi Rigg takes his Physiotherapist training project to Uganda

2 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The new Office interface is now available in Mexico, so you can upgrade to the new look for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

3 mins ago Leo Adkins

Biden announces new measures to combat Covid-19

5 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

US imposes new round of sanctions on Belarus | world | DW

7 mins ago Leland Griffith

Indonesia. Indonesia calls for creation of a Southeast Asia travel corridor to revitalize post-outbreak economy

9 mins ago Mia Thompson