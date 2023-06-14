Ayakashi Triangle’s Season 2: Latest Updates on Release Date & Renewal

There’s something utterly magical about losing yourself in the world of anime, and Ayakashi Triangle has truly proven itself to be an enchanting addition to the genre. An enthralling mix of action, comedy, romance, and supernatural elements, the anime has held a special place in the hearts of its audience since it first premiered. The unique artistry, immersive narrative, and deep character development are just a few reasons why this anime series has become a firm favorite among fans across the globe.

Quick Facts

No Of Season: 1 (12 Episodes)

1 (12 Episodes) Release Date : Releasing Soon

: Releasing Soon Language : Japanese

: Japanese Genre : Action, Drama, & Romance

: Action, Drama, & Romance Where to Read: Crunchyroll

Popularity of the Show

Ayakashi Triangle made its debut in 2020, capturing the imagination of anime enthusiasts with its richly woven narrative and stunning artwork. The series has steadily grown in popularity, with fans appreciating its deft balance of humor, action, romance, and supernatural thrills. The captivating characters and unique plot developments have struck a chord with audiences, making it one of the most-talked-about series within anime circles.

Ayakashi Triangle’s Season 2 Release Date

Ayakashi Triangle premiered on June 1, 2020, and has since been a staple for anime fans craving high-octane action and supernatural elements blended with light-hearted comedy and romance. The anticipation for the second season is currently skyrocketing, with fans eagerly awaiting more adventures of the Ayakashi universe.

Ayakashi Triangle’s Season 2 Renewal Status

At the time of writing this article, there is no official announcement regarding the renewal of Ayakashi Triangle for a second season. Despite this, the buzz around the series and the mounting anticipation suggest that fans may not have to wait too long for more thrilling Ayakashi Triangle adventures.

Ayakashi Triangle’s Season 2 Spoiler

Since there are no concrete details about a second season, it’s impossible to provide any spoilers. However, if the show continues to follow its manga counterpart, we can expect more exhilarating Ayakashi battles, blossoming relationships, and engaging plot twists that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

What Happened in the Previous Season



Ayakashi Triangle’s debut season is a fascinating tale of friendship, transformation, and supernatural intrigue. The series takes us on a rollercoaster ride through the lives of high school students Matsuri Kazamaki and Suzu Kanade, each possessing the unique ability to perceive Ayakashi – supernatural entities that seek living beings to consume their life energy.

In this mystical universe, Matsuri, a skilled exorcist from a family of Ayakashi hunters, has always protected Suzu from these supernatural threats. The dynamics of their relationship change drastically when, during a confrontation with the King of Ayakashi, Shirogane, Matsuri becomes the victim of Shirogane’s Gender Swap Jutsu. This unexpected event transforms Matsuri into a girl, setting the stage for numerous comedic and dramatic situations throughout the season.

As Matsuri struggles to adapt to his new identity, he remains committed to his mission of protecting Suzu from the Ayakashi, despite the challenges his transformation presents. On the other hand, Suzu is also dealing with her own set of issues. Her previously platonic feelings for Matsuri start taking a romantic turn, leading to several heartfelt and amusing moments that form the crux of the series.

Adding to the complexity is the fact that Suzu unknowingly possesses a special power that makes her an attractive target for the Ayakashi. Shirogane, initially a threat, turns into an ally after losing his power, and subsequently moves into Suzu’s house in his cat form. This adds another layer of humor and intrigue to the plot, offering a delightful twist to the narrative.

Throughout the season, the characters face several Ayakashi-related incidents, leading to thrilling battles and surprising revelations. Each character undergoes personal growth, evolving and adapting to the ever-changing circumstances while deepening their bonds with each other. The ensemble of supporting characters, each with their unique personalities and backstories, also contributes to the narrative’s richness.

Ayakashi Triangle in March issue of Newtype magazine.



In essence, the previous season of Ayakashi Triangle introduces us to a captivating world filled with supernatural creatures, gender-bending humor, action-packed battles, and blossoming romance. It leaves fans on a cliffhanger, eagerly waiting for more adventures from this magical universe.

Review of the Show

Ayakashi Triangle is a series that brilliantly combines action and comedy, romance, and supernatural elements, making it an enjoyable experience for fans of diverse genres. The animation is beautifully done, providing a vibrant, colorful backdrop to the exciting narrative. The character development is top-notch, providing depth to the protagonists and making their relationships genuinely engaging. Coupled with a fitting soundtrack, the series delivers an immersive and highly entertaining viewing experience.

Ayakashi Triangle’s Season 2 Cast

The cast of Ayakashi Triangle has brought the characters to life with their impressive performances. With Kana Ichinose as Suzu Kanade, Shouya Chiba as Matsuri Kazamaki, and Tesshou Genda as Shirogane, the cast has done a remarkable job of lending voice to the multifaceted characters and their nuanced emotions.

Ratings of the Show

Ayakashi Triangle has garnered an average score of 5.9 on IMDb and 6.77 on MyAnimeList, indicating the series’s popularity and acceptance among viewers. These ratings reflect the series’s ability to engage its audience through its unique premise, captivating storyline, and the seamless blend of various genres.

Where to Watch

For those eager to dive into this supernatural world, Ayakashi Triangle is available to stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Funimation, with subtitles available in various languages. With these platforms, fans worldwide can enjoy this captivating series in high-quality streaming.

Conclusion

Ayakashi Triangle offers an entertaining blend of action, comedy, romance, and the supernatural, making it an enjoyable viewing experience for anime fans worldwide. Despite the lack of information about a second season, the anticipation continues to build, further solidifying the series’s popularity among viewers.

As fans, we eagerly look forward to more adventures from the fascinating world of Ayakashi Triangle, hoping that the magical journey that started with season one continues to charm us with even more exciting narratives, lovable characters, and awe-inspiring battles in future installments.

