Bahgat: For the Bhagat players, Kim is eager to start the 2022 season successfully in Spain
New Delhi: I received an internship Spain For a month the best Indian paratroopers Pramod Bhagat And the sukant foot We hope to start the 2022 season with a victory in the next two Spanish Opens.
Bhagat and religion He will also play in the three-day Spanish Open.
The first division match kicks off on Tuesday in Victoria, while the second match of the first division match takes place in Cartagena from March 9-13.
Spanish competitions have always been important since the start of the season. I have been training in Spain last month and the speed of the field will give me an added advantage. Bhagat Quoting a press release.
“We knew that at the time World Championship And the Asian GamesAdded: Men’s Singles SL3 Paralympic champion added.
Kedem, who ranks fourth in the world, said his goal was to improve his ranking rather than big events. Commonwealth Games and masters later this year.
“I want to continue my pace of success even after winning Ugandan Internationals and Citizens efficiency. “I’ve been working hard in my sport and that’s why I came to Spain early to train and focus on my goals,” said Kadam, who competes in the SL4 League.
“These tournaments are very important because I want to improve my ranking and maintain my momentum as the Asian Games and world championships approach this year,” he added.
In the SL4 class, the levers have deformation/stiffness in the lower extremities and play standing up.
Bhagat competes in singles, doubles and mixed, while Kadam competes in singles and doubles.
