Gladys Tegeda sets a new record in the Seville Marathon

Good news for Peru! Gladys Tejeda, the Peruvian sprinter, is again in the news after finishing sixth and setting a new South American record at the Seville Marathon held today in that Spanish city where the national athlete celebrated her first competition in 2022.

With that time, Tejeda Pucuhuaranga improved the label created by Inés Melchor. On September 28, 2014, our compatriot concluded the competition in Berlin with 2 hours 26 minutes 48 seconds. In other words, the best time in South America still belongs to an athlete from Peru.

The training work done in Kenya with the world’s best long-distance runners seems to be paying off for Gladys Tejeda and this was seen in the Seville Marathon, where the best Latin American was put in at 42km and 195m.

Juliette Chikwell (Uganda) won the test with a time of 2 hours 23 minutes 13 seconds. The silver and bronze medal went to Ethiopia. Jada Ponto (2:23:39) was second and Sevan Melako (2:23:49) in third. Between them and the Peruvians, two Kenyans, Josephine Chebkosh and Tahara Changwoni, finished.

Tejeda hopes to compete in the world championships in Oregon and seeks, among his goals, to retain the gold medal in the upcoming Santiago 2023 Pan American Games and to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

