Banxico’s lack of certification of Daz de Len leads to uncertainty and noise in the markets: BofA

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Mexico City (Abro). – The statements of President Anders Manuel Lopez Obrador regarding the disbelief of Alejandro Daz de Lynn as governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) generate a state of uncertainty, noise and risk premiums in the financial markets, confirmed by the chief economist of Mexico and Canada at Bank of America (BofA), Carlos Cabestern.

Additionally, the analyst warned that the president’s announcement could scare away investments in the country.

