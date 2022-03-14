Benedict Cumberbatch says Doctor Strange 2 is Marvel’s most ambitious movie

United State.- Few details are known about the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness Now, but according to the star actor Benedict Cumberbatch, The movie will be very ambitious.

talking with empire In a recent interview, Cumberbatch compared the scope of the sequel to that of the last release Spider-Man: No Way Home, ASign that the levels of ambition in the film reach Spider Man In terms of what they are trying to achieve.

It’s a big, big movie, Cumberbatch said. “It would be an absolute riot. And if he achieves the level of ambition that he has, we will have a Spidey level success. There you go, I will put my knowledge in the sand.”

Along with the interview, a few new stills were released from the movie, which mainly highlighted Dr. Cumberbatch, but also provoked a prequel. America Chavez, interpreted by Zochitel Gomez.

Check out below:

Elsewhere in the interview, Cumberbatch noted that the film “is much appreciated,” and that Doctor Strange’s character would learn more about himself than in any previous film.

There’s a lot of arithmetic, a lot of self-discovery,” Cumberbatch said. Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this movie unfolds and reveals what he is, essentially, his nature, which he then has to face, resist, fall into, or become. They have no easy answers.” There are some very daring ideas, some extraordinary strange tests and encounters. There are some unexpected conclusions

Described as .’s first horror movie Marvel Cinematic UniverseDoctor Strange in a multiverse of madness He sees Cumberbatch return as he reprises his role as el Dr. Stephen Strange. this time for Magical Supreme will join him scarlet witch, interpreted by Elizabeth Olson, that comes from critical success WandaVision. The sequel is expected to be associated with events WandaVisionAnd the Loki and Spider-Man: There’s no room for home.

The sequel will also appear Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong And the Rachel McAdamswho replay their roles as Carl Mordo Wong and the Dr.. Kristen Palmer, REspecially. It will also include the first live performance of the fan-favorite hero marvelFor, America Chavez, who will be played by newcomer Juchitel Gómez (Babysitters Club.

The movie is directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man trilogy) From a text written by award-winning author Amy Michael Waldron (Loki). Produced by Chief Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.