Anna Delphi: What happened to her legal case and how did she receive the success of the series from prison?

32 mins ago Cynthia Porter

image source, Getty Images

to explain,

Anna Sorokin calls herself Anna Delphi

The popular saying that could sum up the media story of Anna Sorokin, better known by her pen name Anna Delphi, says that the important thing is not to be, but to appear.

The Russian immigrant, now 31, impersonated a wealthy German heiress in New York’s high society and managed to defraud banks, hotels, and acquaintances.

Her social networks were frequently updated with the daily life of her luxurious fantasy, until she was arrested on October 3, 2017 in Los Angeles.

The story became world famous thanks to “Inventing Anna”, the Netflix series based on her case in which Sorokin collaborated herself as a paid consultant.

More Stories

Benedict Cumberbatch says Doctor Strange 2 is Marvel’s most ambitious movie

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Dune won the British awards, but The Power of the Dog won Best Picture and Best Director.

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“Encanto” won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

“Metal Lords”, the new Netflix movie directed by Tom Morello

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix cancels The Kangaroo Club in 2022, but it wasn’t the only one

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

They discovered an unknown disease that killed at least 20 people in Uganda

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Anna Delphi: What happened to her legal case and how did she receive the success of the series from prison?

32 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Colombia injects $30 million into science, technology and innovation in the country

34 mins ago Mia Thompson

Nadal still perfect of the year, progressing at Indian Wells | Sports

35 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp will limit the number of times messages are forwarded

36 mins ago Leo Adkins

Anna Delphi: What happened to her legal case and how did she receive the success of the series from prison?

37 mins ago Cedric Manwaring