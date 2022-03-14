Dune won the British awards, but The Power of the Dog won Best Picture and Best Director.

This Sunday delivery BAFTAAwards presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” dominated the nominees, but finally dominated the list of Western nominees Jane Campion He received the two biggest prizes of the night.

Reaffirming the Oscars favourite

The BAFTA gala took place in London, this year in person leaving behind the 2021 format online. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune received eleven nominations, and managed to win five of them in the artistic categories: soundtrack, photography, production design and visual and sound effects.

However, the two biggest awards went to the ceremony The power of the dog won two awards for Best Picture and Best Director. Benedict Cumberbatch before the award Jane Campionsince the director attended the Hollywood Directors Guild Awards the night before and was unable to combine the two festivities.

Cumberbatch left blank, as the Best Actor award went to will Smith For his portrayal of Richard Williams in The Williams Method and giving him more and more votes to repeat at the Academy Awards. Best Actress award went to Joanna Scanlan For her role in the British drama “After Love”.

Ariana Debus She also won Best Supporting Actress, and rose to prominence again as a Best Actress at the Oscars with her role in the new film West Side Story, and Troy Kotsur He makes history with the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in “CODA”.

Belfast was also one of the top candidates for tonight and finally Kenneth Prang It won the award for Best British Film. Although Spanish cinema was represented at British awards, Madres Paralelas ultimately failed, and Drive My Car won the award for Best Foreign Language Film.

In addition to carrying a BAFTA under his arm, The Power of the Dog also won Best Picture and Best Director at Critics’ Choice Awards From the United States and the grand prize for mentoring Managers’ Union for Campion, who has increasingly featured her in the race for the Academy Awards and is establishing herself as a favorite for the impending awards ceremony.