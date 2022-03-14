Dune won the British awards, but The Power of the Dog won Best Picture and Best Director.

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

This Sunday delivery BAFTAAwards presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” dominated the nominees, but finally dominated the list of Western nominees Jane Campion He received the two biggest prizes of the night.

Reaffirming the Oscars favourite

The BAFTA gala took place in London, this year in person leaving behind the 2021 format online. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune received eleven nominations, and managed to win five of them in the artistic categories: soundtrack, photography, production design and visual and sound effects.

However, the two biggest awards went to the ceremony The power of the dog won two awards for Best Picture and Best Director. Benedict Cumberbatch before the award Jane Campionsince the director attended the Hollywood Directors Guild Awards the night before and was unable to combine the two festivities.

Cumberbatch left blank, as the Best Actor award went to will Smith For his portrayal of Richard Williams in The Williams Method and giving him more and more votes to repeat at the Academy Awards. Best Actress award went to Joanna Scanlan For her role in the British drama “After Love”.

Ariana Debus She also won Best Supporting Actress, and rose to prominence again as a Best Actress at the Oscars with her role in the new film West Side Story, and Troy Kotsur He makes history with the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in “CODA”.

Oscar 2022: The most nominated movie from Netflix for the second year in a row confirms Hollywood's gesture towards platforms

Belfast was also one of the top candidates for tonight and finally Kenneth Prang It won the award for Best British Film. Although Spanish cinema was represented at British awards, Madres Paralelas ultimately failed, and Drive My Car won the award for Best Foreign Language Film.

In addition to carrying a BAFTA under his arm, The Power of the Dog also won Best Picture and Best Director at Critics’ Choice Awards From the United States and the grand prize for mentoring Managers’ Union for Campion, who has increasingly featured her in the race for the Academy Awards and is establishing herself as a favorite for the impending awards ceremony.

More Stories

“Encanto” won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“Metal Lords”, the new Netflix movie directed by Tom Morello

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix cancels The Kangaroo Club in 2022, but it wasn’t the only one

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

They discovered an unknown disease that killed at least 20 people in Uganda

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Anna Delphi talks about creating ‘Netflix’s Anna’ and says she’s not that rude

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Trailer for ‘Metal Lords’, the new Netflix comedy tape from the creators of ‘Game of Thrones’

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Sanctions against Russia will have an unprecedented global impact

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Dune won the British awards, but The Power of the Dog won Best Picture and Best Director.

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

CSD Awards Gold Medal for Sports Merit to Patricia Campos

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp will have new restrictions on chats

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

“Encanto” won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter