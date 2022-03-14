“Encanto” won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature

This content was published on March 13, 2022 – 19:38

London, March 13 (EFE). Disney’s “Encanto,” an animated musical about a strange family from Colombia, won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature Sunday at the 75th Academy Awards. British cinema.

At the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the film won the only category in which it was nominated, “Escape”, “Luca” and “Mitchell Against the Machines”.

Producer Yvette Merino and screenwriter Jared Bush took the stage to receive the award from Daisy Edgar Jones and Sebastian San.

Merino said of the movie inspired by the movie, “Thank you BAFTA for this, it’s been a dream to make a movie like this since I was young. To bring together in the story people with different personalities and different skin tones. Their voices are heard.” Through the work Gabriel García Márquez “One Hundred Years of Solitude”.

“Encanto” will arrive at the upcoming Academy Awards on March 28, with three nominations: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song and Best Original Score. EFE

msg / agf

// The Awards Organization requests that this information not be disseminated on social networks until it has been broadcast on the BBC delayed broadcast starting at 19:00 GMT //

© EFE 2022. Redistribution and retransmission of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.