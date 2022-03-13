“Metal Lords”, the new Netflix movie directed by Tom Morello

United State. – Netflix He recently released the trailer for his new production, which is based on Rock and heavy metalalso shared Tom Morello.

This new movie is called metal masters It is a teen comedy about several kids trying to make a metal band while struggling with their families’ lack of interest in the genre.

The movie is directed by Peter SolletIts executive producer is Morello and it is written and directed by D.B. Weiss, who is one of the directors of the Game of Thrones series.

According to the synopsis, this is what the movie is about: “Metal Lords is about two young men who want to form a high school heavy metal band where they are the only ones interested in this style of music. Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) is a tough metal boss. His dream in life is to win the The next squad battle.”

He recruits his best friend Kevin (Jaden Martell) to handle the drums. But with classmates interested in Justin Bieber more than Black Sabbath, finding a bassist is a struggle. Until Kevin hears that Emily (Isis Hensworth) plays the cello. A diverse crew must contend with school, parents, hormones, and teen anxiety as they try to co-exist long enough for Skullf*cker to win the gang battle.”

Actors include Jayden Martell, Isis Hensworth, Adrian Greensmith, Noah Uriah, Annalisa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, Brett Gilman, Sophie Bradshaw, and Joe Manganiello.