Biden assesses his first six months: ‘We keep promises’

Washington, July 20 (EFE). – The President of the United States, Joe Biden, met his Cabinet on Tuesday at the end of his first six months in the White House to assess his administration and stressed that the government is “fulfilling the promises” he made to the country.

At the start of this meeting, and with the media in attendance, Biden celebrated with statements such as the creation of three million jobs, “more than any other administration” she achieved in her first six months in office, and his struggle highlights. epidemic.

He took advantage of this moment to insist that citizens be vaccinated against COVID-19 because “all deaths” from the disease are recorded among the unvaccinated.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English), Rochelle Walinsky, confirmed today during a Senate committee hearing that the delta variant already accounts for 83% of serial cases of covid-19 in the United States.

In addition to the pandemic and the economy, Biden stressed that in these months he has worked to restore the United States’ international leadership and has spoken about other issues on his agenda such as the right to vote, immigration, police reform and the fight against crime.

The President acknowledged that the moment the country is experiencing is a “hard road” going on, but insisted that there is progress and emphasized above all on job creation mentioned above.

“I believe we can turn this great movement into an economic boom,” the president added, and emphasized that his financial or infrastructure plans have the great support of the American people.

In addition, Biden reiterated the phrase that carried to the international level: “The United States is back” and considered it a challenge to his country’s leadership to prove to authoritarian regimes that “democracy is more capable.” EFE

