Biden called and cherished a woman who had lost her job

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Washington, D.C .: US President Joe Biden has encouraged a California woman fired from work during the pandemic, in a conversation the White House said was part of its efforts to maintain contact with the general public.

The White House released a two-and-a-half-minute video of a long distance phone conversation with the woman, identified as Michelle. After losing her job at a clothing company in July, she wrote a letter to Biden. He read it and called her.

Roseville, California, a neighbor told Biden that it was “hard” to get a job.

Biden, speaking from the Oval Office, replied that his father had said that work is a dignity and respect in addition to pay. He outlined his $ 1.9 trillion rescue plan which includes paying people like Michael $ 1,400, among other forms of aid. It also includes funds for a vaccination campaign.

“I have been saying for a long time that the idea that we can keep companies open, operate and thrive without resolving this epidemic is not logical,” the president said.

The White House said the conversation was part of an effort to help Biden, who has restricted his travels due to the pandemic, to communicate directly with people. Biden traveled to Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday to spend the weekend with his family.

“There is a long tradition in this country to get a call from the president this way,” said Press Secretary Jane Psaki. He remembered Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “Home Conversations” and Ronald Reagan’s weekly radio address.

Over time, the radio title moved to include an online video. This practice nearly disappeared during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Psaki said that Biden’s weekly speech will take different forms.

More Stories

Reaching herd immunity from the Coronavirus before summer is difficult: Biden

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Ecuador’s 2021 presidential election: Andres Arause wins

14 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The priest who foretold the arrival of Jesus in Colombia escaped with the money of the believers

22 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Traces of human activity have been discovered at Stonehenge

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Biden prevents Trump from receiving intelligence reports

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

This will be the longest, fastest and longest rollercoaster in the world

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The first female doctor to change the face of women’s healthcare

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to mute a video before sending it

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Denied enrollment in American Catholic schools | the world

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

“Money makes money”: To the beat of rap music, Ugandan society is looking for investors

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Alvaro Vidalgo, White Bishop at Solari Chess in America

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter