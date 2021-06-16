Biden misses Putin and Donald Trump during meeting

41 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

President United StateAnd the Joe Biden, baffled his Russian counterpart on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir PutinWith the former president of the United States Donald Trump In the full speech at the Geneva summit.

This occasion, which was followed by all the media because it was the first meeting between the current presidents of Russia and the United States, left Biden’s little slip for posterity.

However, this is not the first time that the President of the United States has experienced this type of mishap. Just two months ago, when he announced that he was seeking a personal meeting with Putin, the president of the United States conflated the title of the Russian leader. Instead of saying Putin, he said “Klotin,” though he corrected it right away, as on this new occasion.

Read also Handshake, tension and gloomy expressions: The first meeting between Biden and Putin

To these involuntary lapses is added commitment in March, when he called the Vice President, Kamala HarrisAnd in September 2020, before the presidential election, Biden announced that 200 million people in the United States would die COVID-19, although it was later clarified that what the current president was actually referring to was that by then 200,000 Americans had been fatal victims of the coronavirus.

Read also The return of the ambassadors of the United States and Russia, Vladimir Putin

jabf / nv

