Biden prevents Trump from receiving intelligence reports

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Washington- President Biden announced Friday that he would prevent his predecessor, Donald J. Trump, from receiving intelligence reports traditionally given to former presidents, saying that Trump might not be reliable for his “erratic behavior,” even before the attack. 6.

The move was the first time that a former president had not received such information, which is provided in part as courtesy and at times when the incumbent would seek advice. Currently, reports are routinely submitted to Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

When Biden spoke to Norah O’Donnell of CBS News, he told her that Trump’s behavior worried him and “that it was not just because of the mutiny” that led to the second trial to impeach Trump.

“I just think there is no need for him to receive intelligence,” Biden said.

“What’s the point of that if he has an intelligence report?” Biden added. “What effect does he have on all of this, except for the fact that he might be mindless and say something?”

The White House announced this week that it was in the process of reviewing whether the former president, whose impeachment process begins in the Senate on Tuesday, should receive the information. The head of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Adam B. Sheff, said last month, just before Biden’s inauguration, that Trump’s access to some classified information should be removed.

The question of how Trump handled intelligence has been raised several times during his presidency. Later during his tenure, Trump snapped a photo on his phone of a secret satellite photo that showed an explosion from a missile launch in Iran. Some of the flags were withheld, but the disclosure provided the opponents with information – who would have obtained it anyway – about the capabilities of the US surveillance satellites.

More Stories

Reaching herd immunity from the Coronavirus before summer is difficult: Biden

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Ecuador’s 2021 presidential election: Andres Arause wins

14 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The priest who foretold the arrival of Jesus in Colombia escaped with the money of the believers

22 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Biden called and cherished a woman who had lost her job

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Traces of human activity have been discovered at Stonehenge

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

This will be the longest, fastest and longest rollercoaster in the world

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The first female doctor to change the face of women’s healthcare

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to mute a video before sending it

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Denied enrollment in American Catholic schools | the world

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

“Money makes money”: To the beat of rap music, Ugandan society is looking for investors

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Alvaro Vidalgo, White Bishop at Solari Chess in America

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter