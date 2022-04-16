Biden proposes the former Treasury Department to oversee the banks of the Federal Reserve

34 mins ago Mia Thompson

US President Joe Biden has nominated Michael Barr, a former Treasury official, to serve as Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

A view of the US Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington in file photo.file | EFE

United States President Joe Biden this Friday appointed Michael Barr, a former senior Treasury official, to serve as Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed) responsible for overseeing banking entities.

Biden made the announcement in a statement just one month after he withdrew Sarah Blum Raskin’s nomination for the position on March 15, because he did not have enough support in the Senate to confirm it to move forward.

Barr worked for the US Treasury during Barack Obama’s presidency (2009-2017) and played a critical role in drafting the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which set the new rules of the game for Wall Street after the crisis. 2008 financing.

“Michael brings the expertise and knowledge needed for this important role at a critical time for our economy and for families across the country,” Biden said in the nomination announcement.

If confirmed by the Senate, Barr will be responsible for overseeing the behavior of the largest banks in the United States and determining the capital reserves they must maintain to ensure their viability.

Biden’s former nominee for the job, Raskin, has promised greater efforts from the Federal Reserve to analyze how climate change threatens the financial stability and economy of the United States, which has earned her opposition from both Republicans and some Democrats.

In that sense, although the White House blamed the Republican Party for the failure at the time, what really dampened Biden’s nominee choices was Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s opposition, a key support since the Progressives received only 51 votes (half the vote). room plus one), so to pass any action they need to get 100% of their rank.

Manchin is closely associated with the mining sector in West Virginia, one of the more conservative states in the country, and has always tried to distance himself from the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

More Stories

The end of the “dream”: the increase in deportations of migrants to Central America

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Claudio Press, the new president of the Minister of Economy of Coahuila

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Contract manufacturing scheme blows up jobs in Tijuana

1 day ago Mia Thompson

North Korean hackers linked to $620 million theft | world | Dr..

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Bolloré Transport & Logistics in Tanzania has been awarded the AEO شهادة Certification

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The GDP of the world’s major economies grew in 2021 after the fall of 2020 | today’s news

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Biden proposes the former Treasury Department to oversee the banks of the Federal Reserve

34 mins ago Mia Thompson

Ephemeris April 16: Anya Taylor-Joy is 26 years old; Their best movies to watch on Netflix

36 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Students from Rosita Novaro School in Puerto Varas participated in a camp on science, technology and innovation

38 mins ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – They crossed the line in criticizing El Tri, Guti . claims

39 mins ago Sharon Hanson

NASA: Researchers have discovered a huge comet of record size heading towards Earth

40 mins ago Leo Adkins