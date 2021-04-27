Biden will increase the minimum wage for those appointed by the United States government

President of the United States, Joe BidenThis Tuesday, he will sign a decree in increase Minimum salary Per hour of company workers employed by the federal government is priced at $ 15, a step toward fulfilling a campaign promise to raise wages for all workers in the country to that level.

The decree states that “companies contracted with the federal government pay an hourly wage of at least $ 15”. White House It is a statement.

The current minimum wage is $ 10.95 an hour For these workers, who are not public servants but work for the federal government of the United States through state contracting companies.

The measure will affect “hundreds of thousands of workers,” from federal building maintenance or maintenance workers, to waiters at government cafes or veterans’ assistants, according to White HouseThat did not indicate the exact number of beneficiaries.

The measure will begin to apply on March 30, 2022 to all new contracts. Then the contract renewal will be completed, which is generally done every year.

Salaries will then be increased on the basis of Annual inflation.

The White House He emphasized that this increase in salaries would not be accompanied by an increase in the cost to taxpayers, but rather that he believed it would improve productivity.

The Biden administration said the measure “ensures that hundreds of thousands of workers do not have to work full time while living in poverty.”

Raising the minimum wage for all workers in the country from $ 7.25 today to $ 15 was a promise Biden made for a campaign.

Many American retail giants, such as CostcoAnd the Targeting a Amazon, Set the minimum wage at $ 15 or more.