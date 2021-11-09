Big Bang | The origin of the universe may not exist – science – life

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

Drawing on quantum gravity theory, physicist Bruno Pinto, of the University of Liverpool, and his assistant, Stav Zalel, of Imperial College London, used causal set theory, to show that the great explosion It was not the beginning of the universe, but a special moment in its evolution.

According to Bento, space and time are divided into separate small parts of spacetime. As it is, comes a point where these pieces form a basic unit of spacetime.

Taking into account this approach, scientists have discovered that the universe may not have had a beginning, because it has always existed in the infinite past, and only after that the Big Bang occurred.

Spacetime is part of the current theories of physics, but it is generally considered continuous. On the other hand, the Pinto postulate considers that space-time can be separated into a series of fragments or “atoms” of space-time, which cannot be closer than the size of each fragment.

(Also read: Photo of a nebula 5,000 light-years away turned into sound: this is how it sounds.)

“Live Science” explains this definition as follows: “If you look at your screen reading this, everything looks smooth and continuous. But if you look at the same screen through a magnifying glass, you might see the pixels dividing up the space and you’ll discover that it’s impossible to approximate Two images to your screen from one pixel.”

(Read: Lunar Eclipse: How do you see it on November 19?).

In this sense, the spatio-temporal affinity of an event is reduced, an idea that applies to the origin of the universe, means that: “What we consider the great explosion It may just be a particular moment in the evolution of this ever-existing causal group and not the true beginning,” Pinto explained to “Live Science.”

