Big E suffers a fall and breaks his neck during a WWE function: VIDEO

A heartbreaking photo was seen when WWE’s SmackDown premiered United Statewrestler be.g. suffered a chilling injury; This will obviously force him to withdraw from the big business arenas.

This happened in a fight between New Days, a group made up of Big E and the great Kofi Kingston, and the duo of Sheamus and Ridge Holland, in which the WWE Champion suffered a broken neck.

Related news

Suplex executed by Ridge Holland ended Big E; causing his head to hit the ground and to remain lethargic; The 36-year-old fighter was unable to continue the competition.

Despite the pain of tragedy, Ettore Ewen (Big E’s real name) shared a video on his account Instagramwhich featured him wearing a neck brace and thanking him for the attention of his fans.

Related news

“I can’t thank all the people enough for their attention, it’s so relaxing. I can move all my fingers, can you see it? It’s good, it’s always a good thing. But unfortunately they told me my neck is broken. Thanks again don’t worry, I’ll be fine.” “.

Follow us Google News And get the best information

English