Big E suffers a fall and breaks his neck during a WWE function: VIDEO

31 mins ago Sharon Hanson

A heartbreaking photo was seen when WWE’s SmackDown premiered United Statewrestler be.g. suffered a chilling injury; This will obviously force him to withdraw from the big business arenas.

This happened in a fight between New Days, a group made up of Big E and the great Kofi Kingston, and the duo of Sheamus and Ridge Holland, in which the WWE Champion suffered a broken neck.

More Stories

United in negotiations .. The players are divided after the agreement | Sports

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Colombia women’s national football team will play two friendlies against Venezuela – International Football – Sports

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Andres Manga Escobar, convicted of raping a woman in Iceland – International Soccer – Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Dupla de Cabal and Farah started Episode VI in Indian Wells

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

USA beat Mexico in wheelchair basketball tournament in Puerto Aventuras

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

They have confirmed the existence of a series about El Píngüino – The Sun Post

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Possible suspension of payments to Russian oil and gas companies, according to Fitch Economy

28 mins ago Mia Thompson

Netflix cancels The Kangaroo Club in 2022, but it wasn’t the only one

29 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Medical schools set up after the 2022 Academic Forum in Tamaulipas

30 mins ago Mia Thompson

Big E suffers a fall and breaks his neck during a WWE function: VIDEO

31 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Dead Space Remake will arrive in early 2023 and USG Ishimura shows his dark voices in a new trailer

33 mins ago Leo Adkins