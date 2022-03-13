Rommel Koyoto talks after the blow he suffered with Montreal and talks about the national team

Honduras striker Rommel Keto It was part of the 4-1 defeat he suffered CF Montreal By New York City for the third day of the NBA.

“El Romántico” started and played 90 minutes, but was unable to contribute little or nothing to his team’s offensive area.

After the end of the meeting, Rommel Koyoto received affection from some Hondurans as they waited for him to ask for a photo and he shared the krachos with them in a very sweet way.

“Unfortunately, the afternoon wasn’t good, but it was time to turn the page. Keep working because we have an important game coming up on Wednesday at home (against Cruz Azul) and we have to prepare for that.”Quioto noted in a Facebook Live with Diario LA PRENSA.

He added:It was tough, but it’s what touches it. Now to keep going, the time will come when we will have back-to-back matches at home. He played like this and we can’t do anything about it“.

The Honduran national team will conclude its participation in the octagonal CONCACAF Championship on March 24, 27 and 30, facing counterparts from Panama, Mexico and Jamaica respectively.

“It’s time to face these matches in the best way. In the next list the list will be presented and we hope to be there.”said the Montreal striker.

“These are moments we have to be in, but we will try to correct it, we will do it for ourselves and at least try to get good results from it“, I finish.