Bloomberg announces new economic stimulus

The June 30 event will host innovators, visionaries, scientists, policymakers and entrepreneurs from 6 continents, who are radically transforming the future, ahead of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in November.

Today, Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and mayor of New York City for three terms, presented the inaugural chapter of Bloomberg New Economy CatalystsA new global community of innovators and entrepreneurs in the public and private sectors are accelerating solutions to today’s biggest problems. The chosen enablers are making a real impact at the forefront of technology and policy, across borders, in emerging economies and beyond, to build a more equitable and sustainable global future.

“New Economy Catalysts Bloomberg is a group of talented entrepreneurs, scholars, policymakers and other leaders, dealing with pressing global challenges,” Bloomberg said, “many of whom come from countries with an increasing impact on the global economy. I know our forum will benefit from your contributions.”

.’s first virtual event Bloomberg’s catalysts for the new economy that will be on June 30th It will provide a unique platform for the world to explore, discuss and share what’s next in the areas of climate, agriculture, biotechnology, e-commerce, space and digital money.

Motivations for this year include:

Nubar Afian, CEO and Fund, Leading Leader: Systematically create scientific innovations to address challenges to human health and sustainability (USA)

Systematically create scientific innovations to address challenges to human health and sustainability (USA) Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, United Arab Emirates: Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, who served as Deputy Director of Projects and Scientific Leader of the Emirates Mars Exploration Mission (UAE)

Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, who served as Deputy Director of Projects and Scientific Leader of the Emirates Mars Exploration Mission (UAE) Alloysius Attah, CEO and Co-Founder of Farmerline: Using mobile technology to educate and generate lasting benefits for farmers (Ghana)

Using mobile technology to educate and generate lasting benefits for farmers (Ghana) Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO and Founder of FTX: He leads one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency markets, donating 1 percent of his revenue to charity and is the first to offer token shares (Hong Kong)

He leads one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency markets, donating 1 percent of his revenue to charity and is the first to offer token shares (Hong Kong) Ankiti Bos, CEO and Co-Founder of Zilingo: Transforming the global fashion supply chain through greater equity, transparency and sustainability (Singapore)

Transforming the global fashion supply chain through greater equity, transparency and sustainability (Singapore) Simone Chamorro, CEO and co-founder of Valiu: Leveraging cryptocurrencies to solve real-world problems and bring financial prosperity to Latin America (Colombia)

Leveraging cryptocurrencies to solve real-world problems and bring financial prosperity to Latin America (Colombia) Simran Chowdhry, cofundador de BluePhin Technologies: Water pollution treatment with an autonomous robot (UAE)

Water pollution treatment with an autonomous robot (UAE) Abasi Ene-Obong, CEO and Founder of 54gene: Makes precision medicine more equitable by pioneering the world’s first African Biobank (Nigeria)

Makes precision medicine more equitable by pioneering the world’s first African Biobank (Nigeria) Justin Jung, co-founder of XAG: Harnessing the power of agricultural technology to reinvent the future of agriculture (China)

Harnessing the power of agricultural technology to reinvent the future of agriculture (China) Sarah Hanson Young, Senator from South Australia: Fighting climate change to ensure an inclusive transition to a greener world, as the youngest woman ever elected to the Australian Federal Parliament (Australia)

Fighting climate change to ensure an inclusive transition to a greener world, as the youngest woman ever elected to the Australian Federal Parliament (Australia) Rachel Horowitz, CEO and President of Caribou Biological Sciences: Revolutionizing Genome Editing for the Future of Cancer Therapy (USA)

Revolutionizing Genome Editing for the Future of Cancer Therapy (USA) Cristina Junquera, Co-Founder of Nubank: Expanding access to financial services for disadvantaged populations in Latin America (Brazil)

Expanding access to financial services for disadvantaged populations in Latin America (Brazil) Kieran Long, director of de ArkDes: Reinventing urban life with “One Minute City” (Sweden)

Reinventing urban life with “One Minute City” (Sweden) Ma Jun, founding director of the Institute for Public and Environmental Affairs: Promoting green finance and supply chains through the first public environmental database in China (China)

Promoting green finance and supply chains through the first public environmental database in China (China) Megan McArthur, astronaut, NASA: Driving NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station (US)

Driving NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station (US) Sarah Minker, CEO and founder of Gro Intelligence: Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Address Food Security and Climate Change (United States)

Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Address Food Security and Climate Change (United States) Daniel Metzler, CEO and Co-Founder of Isar Aerospace: Development of next-generation rockets for sustainable access to space (Germany)

Development of next-generation rockets for sustainable access to space (Germany) Nick Molnar, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Afterpay: Connect retailers to their end customers with Buy Now Pay Later (Australia)

Connect retailers to their end customers with Buy Now Pay Later (Australia) Henrietta Munn, CEO and Co-founder of Carbo Culture: Addressing climate change by retaining carbon dioxide for more than 1,000 years with a unique abatement solution that converts biomass into biocarbon (Finland)

Addressing climate change by retaining carbon dioxide for more than 1,000 years with a unique abatement solution that converts biomass into biocarbon (Finland) Nthabiseng Mosia, Fundraiser for Easy Solar: Financing high-quality solar energy systems and devices for people with limited access to the grid, which supplies more than 500,000 people in West Africa (Sierra Leone)

Financing high-quality solar energy systems and devices for people with limited access to the grid, which supplies more than 500,000 people in West Africa (Sierra Leone) Matthias Mochnik, CEO and Founder of NotCo: Reinventing the diet using AI to create vegan versions of the foods we love to eat (Chile)

Reinventing the diet using AI to create vegan versions of the foods we love to eat (Chile) Shamim Nabooma Qulisa, Founder and CEO, Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab: Reshaping the fight against cancer with artificial intelligence and drones in sub-Saharan Africa (Uganda)

Reshaping the fight against cancer with artificial intelligence and drones in sub-Saharan Africa (Uganda) Elizabeth Rossello, CEO and Founder, AZA Finance: Drive economic growth in frontier markets with advanced forex trading solutions (UK)

Drive economic growth in frontier markets with advanced forex trading solutions (UK) Sarah Spangelo, CEO and Co-Founder of Swarm: Connecting the world through a low-cost satellite communications network that reaches out to remote areas (United States)

Connecting the world through a low-cost satellite communications network that reaches out to remote areas (United States) Sandhya Sriram, CEO and Co-founder of Shiok Meats: Reinventing seafood to sustainably meet global food demand (Singapore)

Reinventing seafood to sustainably meet global food demand (Singapore) Anthony Tan, Group CEO and Co-founder of Grab: Using a superior app to deliver on-demand financial services, mobile payments and mobility solutions to Southeast Asia (Singapore)

Using a superior app to deliver on-demand financial services, mobile payments and mobility solutions to Southeast Asia (Singapore) Danielle Wood, Director of the Space Research Group, MIT Media Lab: Leveraging Space Technology to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (USA)

By 2050, emerging markets will account for 56 percent of global production, compared to 21 percent at the beginning of this century, according to Informe especial de Bloomberg New Economy de Bloomberg Economics. This group charts the course for a better and more inclusive future for these economies and the global economy as a whole.

Triggers will also play an important role in helping inform the dialogue in New Economy Forum Annual Bloomberg, Applying new ideas and big ideas to address humanity’s greatest challenges. Forum co-hosted by Michael Bloomberg with President Emeritus Dr.. Henry A. Kissinger And the president Henry M Paulson Jr. , will bring together 400 of the most influential businessmen, heads of state, innovators and academics from 16-19 November in Singapore.

