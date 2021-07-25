Call for Increased Scholarships for Medical Interns – ContraRéplica

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Because of the pandemic, the Mexican health system is doing everything it can to serve a large number of people, relying on university interns and interns doing their social service in medicine, nursing, dentistry, medical care and health regulation.

Senator Lilia Margarita Valdez Martinez, of Morena, emphasized that the help of the trainees was essential to be able to float and provide better care to the injured, as well as to anyone who needed it.

Therefore, he urged the Ministry of Health, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, to increase the volume of scholarships granted to university trainees and trainees who perform their social service in the fields of medicine, research, nursing, dentistry and medicine. Health care and organization.

The legislator highlighted the importance of the performance of these young people “who make an important contribution to the health system every day, and risk their lives just to achieve their fantasies, dreams and goals.”

Valdez Martinez considered that those who provide their services in hospitals and health centers should have better supportive support. In this sense, it is suggested that trainees be considered so that they can receive rewards and benefits in accordance with the relevant legislation.

Mexico’s new phase should be an opportunity to create more just and equitable conditions that will lead us to a more fraternal and humane country.

The legislator pointed out that unfortunately, there were cases of students who lost their lives or were violated in one way or another while providing their social services.

Photo: quartoscuro.

More Stories

Wave science: Depends on the weather. that the ocean knows

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Wave science: Depends on the weather. that the ocean knows | Sports

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

This is the super food that protects the liver and improves memory

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Consulting citizens, practicing direct democracy: INE الديمقراطية

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Scientists have created the first genetically modified marsupial – science – life

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Small impacts shake the surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Call for Increased Scholarships for Medical Interns – ContraRéplica

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

28 unknown viruses have been identified in the ice of the 15,000-year-old Tibetan glacier

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

US ‘supports’ ousted Guatemalan anti-corruption attorney general

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Unfortunate discussion about changing the ruler in Banxico: Esquivel

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter