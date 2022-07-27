Can China shoot down Nancy Pelosi’s plane if it goes to Taiwan?

Sydney. US officials say they have Few fears that China will attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane If you decide to travel to Taiwan, but the Speaker of the House will go to one of the most disputed places in the world, where any slip, A mistake or misunderstanding could put your safety at risk. That is why the Pentagon is planning for any eventuality.

Official sources told the Associated Press that if Pelosi goes to Taiwan – something that remains unconfirmed – then The armed forces will increase their displacement Troops in the Indo-Pacific region. They declined to give details, but said they would likely use aircraft, ships, surveillance equipment and other military systems to provide overlapping layers of security for their flight and presence in Taiwan.

Any trip abroad by a senior US official would require additional security measures, but sources said this week that a Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan – the highest-ranking elected official since 1992 – requires more than the usual security precautions for less dangerous destinations.

Read also: Beijing warns of “serious consequences” if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

On planned military actions to protect Pelosi in the event of a visit, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said Wednesday that any discussion on the matter was premature, but added that “if the decision is made then the Chief of Staff” (of the House) Pelosi or Any other trip and if you request military support, we will do everything necessary to ensure the safety of the visit. Besides, that’s all I’m going to say.”

They consider it necessary to establish security zones around Pelosi and her plane

The sources consulted, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said it would be necessary to establish security zones around Pelosi and her plane. The United States maintains significant forces in the region, with security being responsible for the forces present.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has talked about the possibility of annexing it by force. The United States maintains informal and defense relations with the autonomous island, while recognizing Beijing as the government of China.

Pelosi has not publicly confirmed her plans to travel to Taiwan. He was going to travel in April, but had to give up after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The White House on Monday declined to comment directly on the matter, saying there had been no confirmed trip, but President Joe Biden raised concerns about it last week, telling reporters that the military believed his trip was “not a good idea right now.”

ohm