Canary Islands government news portal

CEIP Pájara de Fuerteventura opens its seventh edition by showcasing 20 STEAM activities in creative electronics, magnetism or renewable energies

The first science session in Apañada for this academic year will be held this Thursday, February 24, at CEIP Pájara in Fuerteventura, with the participation of one hundred students and teachers, and the physical exhibition of 20 STEAM activities on creative electronics, magnetism or renewable energies as well as force, mixtures, optics and chemical reactions.

Apañada de Ciencias Project. The experience and pleasure, promoted and funded by the Canary Agency for Research, Innovation and Information Society (ACIISI), of the Ministry of Economy, Knowledge and Employment of the Government of the Canary Islands, and this year 2022 celebrates its seventh founding. edition, which restores the coordination of face-to-face activities.

Thus, the Pajara Early Childhood and Primary Education Center endorsed this project titled ‘Fair of Experiments of the Elixir Curalotodo’, as all scientific expertise to be developed revolves around the theme of the book of the same title, ‘Elixir curalotodo’ by the Canarian authors Daniel Martin and Sandra Franco. . The story takes place in places in Gran Canaria, such as Finca de Osorio and the Tamadaba pine forest, and promotes respect for nature, caring for the sick, friendship and writing as a form of communication.

To develop their own Apañada, the students of this center, ages 8 to 12, worked on reading the book and conducted their own science experiments and interactive models with creative technology about history, which they would teach the rest of the students and teachers during the day. The project has a STEAM educational curriculum as it integrates science and technology with the sociolinguistic field, and includes sustainable development goals, especially caring for the environment and coexistence.

Experiment and have fun

In Apañada de Ciencias 2022, 41 educational centers for infants, primary, secondary and secondary education and basic vocational training, from the islands of Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and La Palma are participating.

Apañada de Ciencias is a project that promotes science learning through the “practice” of science, promoting an empirical approach and an introduction to the procedures of the scientific method. It is part of the ACIISI program “Science and Innovation Approach”, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, Universities, Culture and Sports, through the Directorate General for Planning, Innovation and Quality. The program is promoted by the field of scientific advocacy and creativity, STEAM and is organized in collaboration with Aula 3i (Children’s Class for Intelligent Innovation) and Cabildo de Fuerteventura.

The project makes the students see that science is fun, and that it is possible to be a scientific person without being an outsider. It is critical to promote scientific method processes and methodologies in the classroom that develop creativity, imagination, and student participation. In addition, strengthening the teaching of science, technology and the arts equips students with the skills and abilities that allow them to face their future with guarantees, as these disciplines are increasingly present in life.

All data related to the project, communication bases, procedures and evaluation are collected in this link https://cutt.ly/JE4PAK4

Science Project Apanyada. Try and Enjoy, Academic Year 2021-2022 on ACIISI website: https://www.cienciacanaria.es/actividades/acercate-a-la-ciencia/1255-apanada-de-ciencias-2021-2022-experimenta-y-diviertete