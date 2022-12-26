Cancellations and delays of flights from the United States due to inclement weather on December 26

This could save your life if your car gets stuck in a winter storm 1:16

(CNN) In the wake of frigid temperatures and wintry weather across the United States, more than 2,200 flights had been canceled as of Monday noon, according to flight-tracking website Flightaware.



Already 2,244 flights within, to or from the United States have been canceled and 4,063 flights have been delayed, according to a report Monday at 12:00 p.m. EST from FlightAware.

Post-holiday travel chaos covers the entire country with the most cancellations occurring at Denver International, Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, Midway International in Chicago, and Baltimore/Washington International in DC.

On Sunday, 3,178 flights were canceled and 6,870 delayed.

A winter storm hitting the US was mistimed for travelers who had begun increasing flight numbers for the Christmas week to pre-pandemic levels.

On Christmas Eve, there were a total of 3,487 canceled flights, according to FlightAware. Friday was the worst day with 5,934 cancellations recorded, while Thursday had nearly 2,700 cancellations recorded.

This winter storm is expected to recede in the eastern two-thirds of the country as the week progresses.