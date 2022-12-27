The grandmother accused her relatives of having dinner with her at Christmas

2 days ago Leland Griffith

  • Christmas can be one of the happiest times of the year for many families, but also one of the most precious.

  • Global inflation will also affect Christmas shopping this year.

  • In 2022, many families around the world expect to spend up to 156 percent of their monthly income on holidays.

Social networks have become the best communication tool for many people, going beyond the most bizarre stories. This is the case of a grandmother who went viral after she announced that she had accused her relatives of having dinner with her at Christmas.

There is no doubt that Christmas is the most awaited time of the year for everyone, especially the young ones, but in this month families increase their expenses. In this sense, global inflation will also affect purchases, so according to WorldRemit Christmas 2022 Cost of Living StudyMany families around the world expect to spend up to 156 percent of their monthly income this holiday season, due to rising inflation.

Along those lines, among the 23 countries surveyed in 2022, developing economies like the Philippines, Uganda and Nigeria are likely to spend more than 100 percent of their monthly income during Christmas. On the other hand, in the United Kingdom, Christmas will cost 65 percent more than in 2021.

History

A story widely reported in the United Kingdom as bizarre as it was was that a woman charged 30 euros (about 600 Mexican pesos) from each family member for being with her at Christmas Eve dinner.

This is Caroline Doddridge, a 63-year-old woman, who was widowed in 2015 and since then has paid everything on these dates, according to her statements, her relatives have done nothing to take part.

That is why, by the year 2022, she has asked each one to be with her for Christmas dinner, because before that she had to spend a lot, according to what the grandmother revealed to the BBC.

According to the woman, the fees she charges also depend on her age and relationship, and she had to pay by bank transfer.

It was learned that for their five children, the cost was 30 euros (about 600 Mexican pesos), while for the three daughters it was 10 euros (200 pesos each).

For their part, grandchildren over five years of age have to pay 5 euros (100 pesos), while younger grandchildren pay between 2 and 5 euros (about 40 pesos).

“There are some who think I’m a little stingy, but my friends think it’s a good idea,” said the grandmother.

The money must have fallen into his bank account since December 1, otherwise everything could have changed and it wouldn’t have been Christmas.

The woman said: “If you don’t pay before, you won’t come.”

And so, again, social networks have become that space where finding these stories is common, because now people can share their daily lives with the whole world.

Read now:

Carly Ruiz in “Santa Claus” mode; I give toys at Christmas

Funeral Homes Advertisement Draws Criticism: “Is the Concept Reclaiming Christmas?”

Snow: Is it the brand of Christmas?

More Stories

Generous Leaves that will take effect January 2023: Secretary of Labor Bc

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

This is how a strange snow tornado was recorded in the United States

13 hours ago Leland Griffith

Joy, Ranger from Uganda: ‘We should be more like gorillas’

21 hours ago Leland Griffith

What is Kwanzaa? The party of the black community in the United States that arose after riots that left 34 dead

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Cancellations and delays of flights from the United States due to inclement weather on December 26

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Christmas wish

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

A man with 12 wives, 102 children and 568 grandchildren decided to ‘don’t have any more’ – Publimetro Colombia

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Tyler Adams confirms that the United States will play in the Copa America and the Mexican national team?

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Samsung promises that your smartphone will be updated to One UI 5 and Android 13 before the end of 2022, if it is one of these 46 models.

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Generous Leaves that will take effect January 2023: Secretary of Labor Bc

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

Women’s running and exercise shoes: the best and recommended

12 hours ago Mia Thompson