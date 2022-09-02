Capture 8K photos of debris

The video reveals more details about the Titanic. Photo: Image taken from the video

Sinking Titanica It is one of the most representative naval tragedies of the last century that inspired a movie over 25 years ago and that brought a new fascination with the ship. Technology has made it possible to more clearly appreciate its remains in the depths of the North Atlantic, and this was shown by the video I posted OceanGate Tours.

OceanGate Tours First published in Youtube 8k footage for remnants Titanicarevealing a new level of detail and color in what may be the most famous shipwreck in history.

“Amazing details of the photos in 8 kilo This will help our team of marine scientists and archaeologists more accurately describe the decline of the Titanic when we take new images in 2023 and beyond,” Stockton Rush, president of OceanGate Expeditions, said in a statement. press release. “Capturing these shots in 8K will allow us to zoom in while retaining 4K quality.”

The recorded sequence took place in this year’s Expedition, an eight-day mission where the team went into the depths North Atlantic On board a ship measuring 90 meters in length, the state of the wreck was shown in detail using submersible vehicles, high-resolution cameras, a 3D probe and a group of experts.

In the video you can see its bow, harbor anchor, massive anchor chain and solid bronze levers.

As explained by Rory Golden, expert in Titanica From OceanGate Tours The Veteran Diver:

“We see new details in this video. For example, I haven’t seen a file The name of the anchor manufacturer, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd., in the harbor marina. I’ve been studying the wreck for decades and made many dives, and I don’t remember seeing any other photos that show this level of detail. One of the most amazing clips shows a single-ended caldera that fell to the ocean floor when it was found. Titanica split into two parts. Notably, it was one of the single-tailed calderas first discovered when the wreck of the Titanic was identified in 1985.

The sinking of the Titanic in April 1912

The Titanica sank in the Atlantic Ocean April 15, 1912after hitting an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City. At least 1,500 passengers perished and the remains sank to the sea floor, 4,000 meters below sea level.

The ship’s final resting place was not discovered until 1985, 73 years after the ship sank. OceanGate Tours Already planning an expedition to Titanica In May 2023.