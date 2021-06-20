Cartier warns of “overheating” in the luxury sector | Economie

14 mins ago Mia Thompson

head of the french CartierCyrille Vigneron warns of “hyperactivity” in the luxury sector, due to the strong recovery of the economy in some markets and the slow resumption of production.

Vigneron noted in an interview published in Le Journal du Dimanche that the “very strong and rapid” recovery in demand “surprised us”, with periods of exhaustion last summer “until today”.

Vigneron especially highlights the recovery, after the lockdowns imposed by the epidemic, which were “very strong” in China and “very fast” at first in the United States, then in almost all countries.

He acknowledges that they, like other sectors of the economy, are affected by the tensions in the supply of raw materials, and their effect on the slow production process, such as those of his company.

However, he maintains that the supply chain is currently more affected by questions about what is “acceptable or acceptable” in environmental or ethical matters.

For example, he states that 95% of the gold he consumes comes from recycling in Europe (and will soon reach 99%), because the extraction of this metal is “very polluting”.

However, it highlights that they continue to support mines whose extractive activities and social conditions are “certified by independent bodies, as in the case of Peru”, just as in the case of diamonds, they only work with countries that participate in the Kimberley Process.

Cartier is part of the Swiss-based Richemont group of luxury products, which includes brands such as Van Cleef, Montblanc, IWC or Piaget. In the financial year ending March 31, the group recorded a turnover of €13,144 million (-8%) and a profit of €1.289 million (+38%).

More Stories

Economy: – On Monday, Cuba began suspending cash deposits in dollars

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

The government gives a subsidy of 10,000 pesos to companies in CDMX

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Citizenship on World Refugee Day

1 day ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – Intellectual property expects tax-free tax reform for economic revitalization

2 days ago Mia Thompson

There are legal obstacles and complaints that hinder the agreement with the United States.

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Spain will grow more than expected after the pandemic

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Cartier warns of “overheating” in the luxury sector | Economie

14 mins ago Mia Thompson

A new Superman villain may appear in the Flash movie

15 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Peru vs. Colombia live for the 2021 Copa America: Latest news, lineups and minute by minute | America TV LIVE | Snail Live | live football | Today’s matches | lbposting | NCZD DTBN | Total Sports

16 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Only scrutiny of elections in Peru legitimizes the winner and preserves democracy

18 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

UAQ welcomes students who will participate in Summers of Science – Informative Codex

4 hours ago Mia Thompson