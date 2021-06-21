Belgium bans entry to British travelers due to Covid-19 variant

Belgium will ban entry to non-EU travelers from the UK and other countries, including seven from Latin America, to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The government stated that the United Kingdom and Georgia are the only two countries in Europe to appear in the list of 27 countries affected by this closure of the Belgian borders, which will come into effect on June 27 at the latest.

The list also includes Bolivia, Paraguay, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Boswana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jordan, Qatar, Nepal, Trinidad and Tobago, Bangladesh, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Eswatini (Swaziland). ), Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, Suriname and Pakistan.

The UK (4.6 million cases, including 127,970 deaths) is included in the list, a spokesman for the Department of Health, Jan Eckmanns, said. Frank Vandenbrooke.

Belgium (1,078 million cases, including 25,125 deaths) is concerned about the delta variant, which appeared in India and caused an increase in Covid-19 cases on British soil, which led to the lifting of the latest restrictions, which were scheduled for 21 June. in England.

