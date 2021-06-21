Citizenship on World Refugee Day

After 19 years of living in the United States, 14 of which are undocumented, Oscar Revorio on Thursday celebrated the fact that he finally became a US citizen. He was one of 26 permanent residents granted citizenship at a party in downtown Los Angeles.

Revolrio, 38, settled in California after immigrating from his native Guatemala. At that time, their dreams came true and they helped their parents.

“You arrived with a backpack full of dreams and desires because you always come to this country to improve your lifestyle,” he said.

He added that although many immigrants plan to buy a car or a house or have a lot of money and material goods, their dream is to be able to obtain legal status in the country.

He admitted that he was associated for years with the song by the Mexican band Los Tigres del Norte, called Jaula de Oro, which talks about an immigrant without legal status saying: “What’s the use of money for me, if I’m a prisoner? For this great nation.”

“I was 14 and hadn’t seen my mom or dad,” Rivolio said. “But I think if you don’t take risks, you won’t win.”

He currently lives in South Los Angeles with his wife and four children.

Celebrating Refugee Day

Revolrio had the opportunity to celebrate his naturalization alongside dozens of legal permanent residents, many of whom came to the United States as refugees.

The new citizens represent 14 countries. Armenia, Cambodia, China, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Iran, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Uganda, Venezuela and Vietnam.

For some, this was a commemorative date, as World Refugee Day is celebrated on June 20.

They were greeted by the Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in Los Angeles, Anna Chau, a refugee from Vietnam, who swore an oath of allegiance.

Chow began her role as USCIS Director for Los Angeles County in October 2020. In that fiscal year, USCIS was

About 625,000 people were naturalized.

World Refugee Day is important to USCIS personnel because it plays an important role in the re-establishment of these immigrants from around the world.

At the same time, they ensure the safety of the refugee program and national security.

A message to the immigrant community

Oscar Revorio said that now as a citizen, his dreams continue and he hopes to start his own home painting business with a contractor’s license and travel to Europe and Asia with his wife.

He noted that all immigrants who come to the United States can achieve great things, with or without papers, if they have the vision of thriving by respecting the laws of the society in which they live.

“A lot of them come in with the mindset of not behaving well and have issues with drunk driving or something, and that’s when we see that people have been deported,” Rivolio said. “It’s not easy, but when someone behaves well, it is possible.”

He added that he will always be in his heart Guatemala because it is his home and he is ready to visit it whenever he gets the chance.

However, he is very fond of the United States, because it was the country that provided him with work and family. “I have it all here,” said the new American citizen.