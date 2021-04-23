CDMX is allowed to open for shops in the mall; Opening of shopping centers in Edomex

Mexico City remains under the red light due to COVID, but hospitalizations maintain a downward trend for the third week. For this reason, the government will allow all businesses regardless of the shift to open in the city center, although it will have to serve its customers outdoors: on the street or at the company’s door.

Eduardo Clark The general manager of the digital agency explained that the companies will be able to attend from Tuesday to Saturday until five in the afternoon. Although there will be no interest in the institutions’ interior, the use of face masks and anti-bacterial gel for clients should be maintained and a healthy distance should be maintained.

He added that the opening of shopping centers has been postponed until February 8 in order not to change the decrease in hospitalizations that were recorded in the past three weeks.

Clark explained that the hospital’s total occupancy is 86.87% and hospital admission this week was 4,399, which is 5% less than previous weeks with hospital admissions above 4,400.

This trend was also recorded in the metropolitan area in the Valley of Mexico, where 10 days ago it hit a low of 9,851.

He also indicated that hospital admissions are less than the planned maximum capacity in January, which is 11322.

Case positivity has decreased, compared to tests conducted in macro kiosks, from 24% to 15% this week.

Due to the decrease in the number of hospitalizations, the Minister of Health, Oliva Lopez, asked residents of the capital not to hold meetings on February 2 on the occasion of Candlemas Day, to prevent hospital admissions from rising again.

Shopping centers open in Edomex

Governor Alfredo Del Mazo reports that in the state of Mexico, shopping centers and restaurants will be allowed to open from February 1. The entity also remains on a red traffic light.

He pointed out that “shopping centers and supermarkets, as well as wholesale and retail trade, may open their doors from Monday to Friday until nine at night, with a maximum capacity of 20%, but operations must be closed on Saturday and Sunday.”

Restaurants will be able to receive dinners inside the building, but capacity will be only 30% and outside 40% until 8 at night. After that time and on the weekends, they can only take Foreign Service.

In support of the family economy, in #Adomix We resume some activities with capacity limits and working days. pic.twitter.com/gYrQBAk6sD Alfredo Del Mazo (@alfredodelmazo) January 29, 2021