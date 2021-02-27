CFE posted a net loss of 78,920 million pesos in 2020

22 mins ago Mia Thompson

The company reports that in 2020, the Federal Commission of Electricity (CFE) recorded a net loss of 78.92 billion pesos due to, among other things, the devaluation of the peso against the dollar.

“As a result of the economic impacts of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic and the decline in global oil prices during 2020, a decrease of 5.9 percent of the peso against the dollar was observed, from 18.84 to 19.95 pesos per dollar from December. He explained in his report for the fourth quarter of 2020, that from September 31, 2019 to the same date in 2020.

He explained that the level of depreciation of the Mexican peso, and the fact that the CFE has a commitment position in foreign currency, caused a loss due to fluctuations in exchange rates by 31,770 million pesos, which affected the overall financing result, which he went to. To 90,315 million pesos in 2020, compared to 27,965 million pesos in 2019.

The European Central Bank said, “The effect of assessing exchange rate volatility on the overall financing outcome reflects operating profits and leads to a net loss of 78.920 million pesos.”

Total CFE liabilities increased by 8 percent as a result of a revaluation of the contracted rental and debt liability in dollars, due to the depreciation of the peso against the dollar.

Rental liabilities increased by 40,831 million pesos, equivalent to 7.2 percent, while debt increased by 10 thousand and 119 million pesos, a figure higher by 2.9 percent than in 2019.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the corporation maintained an operating profit of 19,000 439 million pesos.

We recommend the following:

Pemex losses increased by 38% in 2020 to 480.966 million pesos

Pemex receives a subsidy of 32,000 pesos from the AMLO government; Plus a tax credit

More Stories

Pemex has managed to reverse the decline in investment and oil production – the economy

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Economics of Boredom – The New York Times

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The United States calls on Mexico to create a climate of free investment in energy

1 day ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – During the pandemic, Mexico has increased its exports to China

2 days ago Mia Thompson

JP Morgan shuts down private banking in Mexico; She will transfer her clients to BBVA

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The United States Releases Its Bailout Plans | Economie

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

CFE posted a net loss of 78,920 million pesos in 2020

22 mins ago Mia Thompson

Basketball: Scarilo debuted as the first NBA Coach | Sports

26 mins ago Sharon Hanson

DONALD TRUMP: Loyal Republicans unveil a golden statue of a former president

27 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

How Jane Fonda Leaded and Continues to Lead the Workout Revolution

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

The most ridiculous solution to iPhone failures

4 hours ago Leo Adkins