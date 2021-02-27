Pemex has managed to reverse the decline in investment and oil production – the economy

Tuesday 20 October 2020. In the first two years of its current administration, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reversed the decline in investment, slumped production, and was able to refinance its largest liability in history, according to reports from the state’s producing company.

In percentage terms, in the second quarter of 2020, the oil and gas extraction activity contributed 4 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Between 2014 and 2018, Pemex investment decreased by an average of 13.7 percent annually, from 359 billion pesos to 189 billion pesos in that period.

Without the increase in debt, the oil company increased by 6.8 percent, from 189 billion in 2018 to 201 thousand in 2019, and it is expected to close the year at 305 billion pesos, an increase of 50 percent.

Regarding the extraction of crude oil, a turning point was reached and the decline in production stopped, as it reached 1928 thousand barrels per day in January 2018, and decreased to a record level in the last 14 years, in January 2019, to 626. 6 million barrels per day. Then, in March 2020, the extraction reached one million 752 thousand barrels to close in August at one million 669 thousand barrels, after complying with the reduction resulting from the agreement with OPEC +, in the months of May, June and July from this analogy.

Once agreed with OPEC to cut production by 100,000 barrels per day, starting in May and June, and later extended until July, the technical area of ​​Pemex Exploración y Producción began with the gradual opening of wells that were closed. Comply with the said agreement.