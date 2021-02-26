The Economics of Boredom – The New York Times

Foot traffic at popular entertainment venues, such as cinemas, restaurants and museums, has decreased by more than 50 percent in the early days of the pandemic, and according to Saif Graf’s analysis, it is still about 25 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

at National report on the emotional impact of the epidemic in the United StatesIn May, a study found that 53 percent of those surveyed said they were more weary during the pandemic than before.

Westgate noted that feeling bored can include different types of behaviors, such as seeking novelty and greater response to gratification.

“If we see the advantages and disadvantages of a decision, it makes the advantages more prominent,” he said.

It can also increase risk and motivation, and make people want to search not only for something else they are doing, but for something meaningful.

Westgate said this whirlpool of reactions to boredom may help explain the GameStop phenomenon. Investing in stocks was not just an attractive business, driven by a tendency to risk and excitement for reward, it was also a logical thing: for many investors, it was a form of protest.

Investing as a way to cope with pandemic boredom has also fueled a day trading boom Hobby generally. New accounts on online brokerage platforms such as E-Trade, Charles Schwab and Robinhood Shot.

Like all emotions, boredom doesn’t just give us information to act; It also works as a prediction. Thanks to boredom, which is generally considered a bad feeling, we may make certain decisions during a pandemic – about what to buy or do, for example – in hopes of avoiding it.