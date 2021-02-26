The United States calls on Mexico to create a climate of free investment in energy

Mexico City (apro). The US State Department called on Mexico today to maintain an environment of free investment in energy matters.

The day before the virtual meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of State Marcelo Ebrard, Acting Under Secretary of State for the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Julie J. Chung, said:

We urge Mexico to listen to shareholders, listen to private sector companies, and provide a culture and atmosphere of free investment and transparency so that American companies can continue to invest in Mexico.

In a call with reporters, Chung indicated that the energy reform changes being implemented in Mexico will be one of the issues that will be addressed in the virtual meeting, which will also feature the Minister of Economy, Tatiana Klauther.

“In terms of energy and electricity (in Mexico), this is another area that we will be discussing in the medium and long term because there are many aspects that we hear from the private sector about their concerns,” said Undersecretary Chung.

In a statement before the call, the US State Department said the hypothetical meeting will address issues related to bilateral trade relations, common security challenges, regional immigration, climate change, and other issues of common concern.

The session will include a virtual visit to the entry point of El Paso, Texas, which connects to Ciudad Khorez. There, Blinken and Ebrard will talk about bilateral cooperation to manage migration and travel flows along the border between the two countries.