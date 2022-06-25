Championship False: Banfield scored an extraordinary goal against Paracas Central from midfield

* The amazing goal was made against Banfield

There have only been five matches in the Pro League and we still have 22 days left, but there is no doubt that the fatal mistake Banfield vs Paracas Central He will take a place on the podium among the most unusual scenes of the tournament. He was the protagonist Luciano AbecassisWorld Health Organization He scored a goal against the midfield in the first half The visitor was allowed to go to the front of the scoreboard.

The situation occurred 12 minutes in the initial stage when exercises He was in control of the ball with his last four players and received the right-back in his lane, trampling the midfield. He raised his head and looked at goalkeeper Enrique Bolognabut your calculations were wrong: The pass came out with great forcethe experienced goalkeeper who was up front was unable to position him and the ball ended up inside his fence.

defender of 32 yearswho was knocked out of River Plate but added strides through Quilmes, Pescara (Italy), Godoy Cruz, Lanus and Libertad (Paraguay), arrived at the team now managed by Claudio Vivas during the early days of 2022 after his stay in MLS San Jose Earthquakes from the United States. He arrived free, and signed a contract until the end of this year and so far he has played ten matches with the club, and also participated in two matches in the Copa Sudamericana.

Bologna has 40 years He adds his third at Banfield after a long stay at River Plate. He relegated at the beginning of this year and has defended the three sticks 24 times since then.

The Vivas team has moved the opening of this fifth date in Florencio alone With the possibility of a victory that allows him to reach the top, if only for a moment, which at the beginning of the day was under the ownership of Newell’s by ten points. The details are that a file Handsomewho has Alfredo Berti on the bench, arrived in the South without knowing the taste of winning this Pro League with Two draws and two losses Which put it in the last position.

finally, Ramiro Enrique saved his partner and in the sequel managed to equalize the result so that everything ended in a 1-1 draw.

