Changes analyzed by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina’s upcoming friendly against Jamaica

DT will implement between 4 and 5 variables per team

After what he meant by the football exhibition presented by the Argentine national team against Honduras in Miami, Lionel Scaloni plan to perform Between four and five changes To determine the lineup he will present this Tuesday before a pair of Jamaicain the second friendly match of the FIFA Championship next September, on its way to World Cup Qatar 2022.

Although the Bogato coach has not yet made a public statement about the line-up he will make for the rehearsal in which he will play. New Jersey It’s almost a fact that many of the usual titles will be returning to the cast eggs.

This way the goalkeeper Emiliano Dipo Martinezhint signs Nahuel Molina s Marcos Acunaheart of defense Nicholas Otamendi And the end of Rosario Angel Di Maria Aiming to score from the opening minute against the Jamaicans in Red Bull Arena.

The status of Cordoba is still unclear Christian “Kitty” Romerowho was expected to play the first leg on Saturday evening in United State to join the Argentine focus, after the harassment that was recorded to get-finally- A visa that allows him to enter countries in the north of the continent.

It should be noted that the heroes who enjoyed Friday night for the minutes as a start in the clear victory over Honduras (3-0) He did a brief renovation. The rest of the team also moved gently, without much physical load, so as not to risk any possible inconvenience.

Leo Messi He was the scorer of the match with two goals (Lautaro Martinez open registration). The first was a penalty after a foul Giovanni Lo Celso. Second, genius. Benefited from an error in the box Honduras goalkeeper bite Luis Lopez.

Argentina will train on Sunday as well Miami and recently Monday will leave – In the evening shift- to New York Waiting for Tuesday’s match against Jamaicawhich will start at 21.30 Argentina Time.

