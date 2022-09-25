The United States wins the 12th Presidents’ Cup Golf

EFE . Agency

Team United State Twelfth Sunday won Presidents Cup (President’s Cup) in its history, beating the international team by 17.5 to 12.5, after the twelve singles matches that completed the competition.

This is the team’s ninth consecutive win United State In this biennial tournament, which has seen North America win 12 times, with one draw and only one win for the international team.

The bright beginning of United State In this tournament, which was held in Quail Hollow Club From Charlotte (North Carolina), with a convincing 8-2 score two days later, set the path for a team that can count on the great performances from Jordan Spieth In the four days.

After the controversy in the first three days on the tests in a way ‘four somewhere teams played one ball alternately batting, andfour ballswhere each player played his ball and each pair’s best score was counted as valid, on Sunday he made 12 singles matches.

United State He came up 11-7 and had no trouble defending it.

Jordan SpiethAnd the Patrick Cantlay s Tony Vino They won their matches on the American morning and after a tie between them Sam Burns And the Hideki Matsuyamashe was Xander Shaveliby defeating Corey Connersin giving the crucial point to United State.

The Colombian starred in the international team Sebastian Munozwho won 9.5-7.5 against Scotty Schefflernumber one in the world, but it was already too late to think about returning.

The twelve singles matches ended with six victories in United Stateone draw and five victories for the international team.