Mali players come to strike in the mixed zone

The Basketball World Cup The feminine left an embarrassing image. players Financial It ended up being beaten after suffering elimination by hand Serbian. All this happened when the Serbian player Sasa Kadu He was attending the media in a surreal scene captured by television cameras.

The match fell to the Europeans with a resounding 81-68 score, which saw them bid farewell to the World Cup event. The tensions arising from the meeting ended in a quarrel between a large part of the team. Screams and kicks surprised the cameras and the Balkan player during the post-match interview. In contrast to the happiness of Serbia, which has already secured a guaranteed qualification for the next round.

Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou They were the main architects of the fight. In the pictures, you can see how the blows follow each other while the two and their buddies try to separate them in vain. A scene overshadowed by the World Cup, which is being held in the city of Sydney.

The one who was involved between Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou from Mali in mixed territory…a clean punch! #FIBAWWCpic.twitter.com/t935KgfOAi Women’s Basketball September 26, 2022

A few meters from their opponent and in front of the picture, the Malian players showed the tension they experienced throughout the tournament in a bad way. His participation resulted in four defeats (Japan, Australia, France and Serbia). This means that they leave without a single victory and with a record points difference / -121. A serious correction received throughout the tournament caused problems among the summoned.

World Cup without Spain

One of the biggest absences in the World Cup is Spain. The national team could not qualify after the disaster eurobasketballwhere he fell before Russia And he couldn’t make it as one of the top six. Painful ending, with fouls from the free throw line Christina Ovina They reduced our ability to fight for something big in Australia.

He hasn’t missed the tournament since 1994 and won a medal in the last three. silver in turkey 2014 and two bronze in Czech Republic 2010 and Spain 2018 were his great credentials. However, the stumble of the last European Championship caused their first absence since 1990, for the first time in 32 years, they missed the event.

In this World Cup, United State It is presented as the favorite to win the title of the best team in the world. His main opponents, though several steps below, are ChinaJapan, France and Belgium. They will attempt to end the reign of the Americans, winners of four of the last five with Australia’s only county on record.

