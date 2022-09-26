El Escorial will host the qualifiers for the Under-19 Worldball Championship

15 hours ago Sharon Hanson

El Escorial will be one of the stadiums in Europe for the qualifiers for the World XII Under-19 Floorball Championships, which will take place at the end of April next year in Frederikshavn (Denmark).

Nine teams qualified directly (Denmark, Czech Republic, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Latvia, Germany, Slovakia and Poland), taking into account the results of the 2021 World Cup, while the other seven teams will come from the European and Asian qualifiers. – Oceania and America.

From January 24 to 28

In the case of Europe, two groups have been created in these qualifiers, with six teams in each, which will play their matches from January 24 to 28, 2023 in two places: El Escorial and Salzburg. In this way, the Municipal Sports Center Navaarmado – Patricia García will host the meetings of the second group, between the teams of Estonia, Slovenia, Hungary, Italy, Uganda and Spain, in whose team we will certainly find many members of the Floorball El youth class of Escorial.

The first players will get entry to the World Cup, which Spain will have to fight mainly with Estonia, Slovenia and Italy. In the case of Group A qualifiers, based in Salzburg (Austria), the host team will join Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Great Britain.

Floorball is a sport that has deep roots in El Escorial, as we mentioned in a comprehensive report published in here in the mountains In 2018, they also had teams in other cities in the region such as Guadarrama, San Lorenzo and Las Rozas.

