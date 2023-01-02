Chef Jose Andrés dedicates some kind words to Carlos Maldonado

well-known chef Jose Andresis world famous – both for his cuisine and for him solidarity work, Last Thursday visited Talavera de la Reina and the restaurant “Rice” by Talavera Chef Carlos Maldonado.

Tagus voice Echoing this visit, José Andrés did not hesitate to reply to our news via Twitter dedicating some kind words to the chef from Talavera.

“Carlos is heart and charm. Overcoming and perseverance. pulseratalavera can support and nurture people like him. Gastronomy and restaurants are very important cultural and economic drivers. @carlosmchef3 Loved meeting him and Ceramica de Talavera,” via José Andrés.

😘❤️❤️❤️❤️😘 You are a huge chef! – Carlos Maldonado (@carlosmchef3) January 2, 2023

For his part, Carlos replied to his tweet, stressing: “You are a huge chef.”

It should be noted that Maldonado and Jose Andres share, in addition to their passion for cooking, their passion for helping others through their charities, Raíces Foundation and World Central Kitchen, respectively.

The chef from Talavera, the only Masterchef winner with a Michelin star, explained a few days ago that they drew on the values ​​of José Andrés to create the Raíces Foundation. “This chef – Jose Andrés – put the first grain of sand in our mind to build this beautiful project.”

Roots Foundation

The Raíces Foundation is dedicated to the promotion of human rights for all people and especially the most vulnerable. Our purposes are of general interest such as training, research, social assistance, cooperation for development, protection of natural heritage, cooperation for the improvement of the environment and the creation of an effective habitat for nature and its inhabitants, support for actions aimed at promoting sustainability and the circular economy, promotion and support of sport Helping victims of all kinds of natural disasters through solidarity actions, promoting sustainability in the environment and developing a circular economy

World Central Kitchen

Asturian chef José Andrés, who has been included in the ‘100 Most Influential People’ list on two occasions, 2012 and 2018, created World Central Kitchen (WCK) in 2010, an NGO that provides smart solutions to eradicate hunger and poverty, using The power of food to revitalize societies and strengthen economies.

Since its founding, the NGO has organized food distribution in the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Zambia, Peru, Cuba, Uganda, the Bahamas, Cambodia, the United States, Spain and Ukraine, among other countries.