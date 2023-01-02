Dakar Rally 2023 LIVE Stage 2 Free Online: What time to see, schedule, route, participating countries, positions and how to see it in Argentina Spain Colombia Peru USA Mexico Saudi Arabia by Eurosport, ESPN, Fox Sports | sports
Dakar Rally 2023 LIVE. The second stage of the motorsport will begin on Monday, January 2, starting from 5.30 am (Peruvian time) In the desert Empty QuarterAlso known as the Empty Quarter. You can follow the full circle of this event on wheels online at La República Deportes. Here you will find broadcast channels, schedules and more.
Dakar Rally 2023: Stage Two
When is the best time to watch the Dakar Rally 2023?
- Peru, Colombia, Ecuador: 5.30 a.m
- Venezuela, Bolivia: 6.30 a.m
- Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay: 7.30 am
Where to see the 2023 Dakar Rally in Argentina, Spain, Mexico and the United States?
- Spain: Teledeporte, Eurosport and DAZN Eurosport
- Argentina: ESPN
- United State: NBC Sports
- Mexico: Fox Sports.
How to watch the 2023 Dakar Rally online in Argentina, Spain, Mexico and the United States?
- Spain: DAZN, RTVE Play and Eurosport Player
- Argentina: star +
- United State: fuboTV
- Mexico: FOX Sports app and web.
Dakar Rally 2023: Stages and Modes
- Phase Two (Monday, January 2nd, Sea Camp – Al Ula, 158 km link, 430 private). Motorcycle departure: 5.30 hours.
- Phase III (Tuesday, January 3(Al-Ula – Hail (221 km link, 447 private). Motorcycle departure: 5.30 hours.
- Stage Four (Wednesday, January 4thHail – Hail 148 km link and 425 private). Motorcycle departure: 5.30 hours.
- Phase 5 (Thursday 5 January, Hail – Hail, 270 km link, 373 private). Motorcycle departure: 5.25 hours.
- Phase VI (Friday, January 6Hail – Dawadmi 409 kilometers link and 467 private kilometers). Motorcycle departure: 5.50 hours.
- Stage 7 (Saturday, January 7Dawadmi – Dawadmi 167 km link and 472 private).
- Phase 8 (Sunday 8 JanuaryDawadmi – Riyadh 315 km link, 398 private).
Monday, January 9th is a rest day
- Stage 9 (Tuesday, January 10Riyadh – Haradh 328 kilometers link, 358 private).
- Stage 10 (Wednesday 11 JanuaryHaradh – Shaybah (509 kilometers link, 113 private kilometers).
- Stage 11 (Thursday 12th JanuaryShaybah – Empty Quarter Marathon 153 km, 273 km private).
- Stage 12 (Friday, January 13Empty Quarter Marathon – Shaybah 191 km (185 private link).
- Stage 13 (Saturday, January 14thShaybah – Hofuf 520 km link, 154 private).
- Stage 14 (Sunday 15 JanuaryHofuf – Dammam 280 km link and 136 private).
