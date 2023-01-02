Dakar Rally 2023 LIVE Stage 2 Free Online: What time to see, schedule, route, participating countries, positions and how to see it in Argentina Spain Colombia Peru USA Mexico Saudi Arabia by Eurosport, ESPN, Fox Sports | sports

Dakar Rally 2023 LIVE. The second stage of the motorsport will begin on Monday, January 2, starting from 5.30 am (Peruvian time) In the desert Empty QuarterAlso known as the Empty Quarter. You can follow the full circle of this event on wheels online at La República Deportes. Here you will find broadcast channels, schedules and more.

Dakar Rally 2023: Stage Two Where to watch the Dakar Rally 2023? – Spain: Teledeporte, Eurosport and DAZN Eurosport Argentina: ESPN United States: NBC Sports – Mexico: FOX Sports. The second stage of the Dakar Rally 2023 is coming! Good evening, followers of La Repubblica Deportes. Welcome to the minute by minute of the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2023. The competition taking place in Saudi Arabia heralds many emotions in the new competition day.

When is the best time to watch the Dakar Rally 2023?

Peru, Colombia, Ecuador: 5.30 a.m

Venezuela, Bolivia: 6.30 a.m

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay: 7.30 am

Where to see the 2023 Dakar Rally in Argentina, Spain, Mexico and the United States?

Spain: Teledeporte, Eurosport and DAZN Eurosport

Argentina: ESPN

United State : NBC Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports.

How to watch the 2023 Dakar Rally online in Argentina, Spain, Mexico and the United States?

Spain: DAZN, RTVE Play and Eurosport Player

Argentina: star +

United State: fuboTV

Mexico: FOX Sports app and web.

Dakar Rally 2023: Stages and Modes

Phase Two (Monday, January 2nd , Sea Camp – Al Ula, 158 km link, 430 private). Motorcycle departure: 5.30 hours.

Phase III (Tuesday, January 3 (Al-Ula – Hail (221 km link, 447 private). Motorcycle departure: 5.30 hours.

Stage Four (Wednesday, January 4th Hail – Hail 148 km link and 425 private). Motorcycle departure: 5.30 hours.

Phase 5 (Thursday 5 January , Hail – Hail, 270 km link, 373 private). Motorcycle departure: 5.25 hours.

Phase VI (Friday, January 6 Hail – Dawadmi 409 kilometers link and 467 private kilometers). Motorcycle departure: 5.50 hours.

Stage 7 (Saturday, January 7 Dawadmi – Dawadmi 167 km link and 472 private).

Phase 8 (Sunday 8 JanuaryDawadmi – Riyadh 315 km link, 398 private).

Monday, January 9th is a rest day