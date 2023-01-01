US Hulu Ranking: These are the most watched movies right now

to me Movie lovers It has never been easier to access a vast catalog of movies than it is now with the advent of streaming platforms, such as Hulu, although this does have a drawback: among the variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, it is not easy to find On the next production to enjoy it.

However, thinking of these new challenges, Hulu offers its subscribers List of his most famous filmsSo it’s easy to choose what you want to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen, these are the most popular productions you can watch these days in the United States:

1. Greenwich

Every year, on Christmastide, local residents disturb their peaceful unity with increasingly extravagant, bright and noisy festivities. When the Whos announce they’ll be making Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there’s only one way to restore some peace and quiet: Steal Christmas. To do this, he decides to impersonate Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, and sticks a very strange reindeer to pull his sleigh. Meanwhile, in Whoville, a cute girl named Cindy-Lou, who is full of Christmas spirit, plans with her friends to catch Santa visiting on Christmas Eve to thank him for helping her hard-working mom. However, as the magical night approaches, his good intentions threaten to clash with the Grinch’s more sinister intentions.

2. Black Adam

Nearly 5,000 years after he obtained the ultimate powers of the Old Gods – and was quickly imprisoned – Black Adam has been released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique brand of justice in the modern world.

3. Eight crazy nights

On the first night of Hanukkah, an angry Davey goes on a rampage and gets arrested. Since this is not the first time he has gone on a destructive rampage, the town judge sentences Davey to ten years in prison. Only through the intervention of a kind old game referee, named Whitey, is Davey pardoned.

four. Alvin and the Chipmunks

The life of Dave Seville (Jason Lee), an unsuccessful composer, is monotonous and frustrating, until he meets three squirrels (Alvin, Simon and Theodore) who have come from the woods. Dave kicks them out of his house, finding it unnatural for chipmunks to talk, but changes his mind when he hears them sing and invites them to sing their lyrics. Dave goes to his record company to show his boss the squirrels, but tricks them into keeping him.

5. Bad Santa 2

Fueled by cheap whiskey, greed, and hate, Willie Sock (Billy Bob Thornton) teams up with his grumpy little sidekick, Marcus, to take down a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. For the ride, there’s Thurman’s chubby and playful Merman, a 250-pound ray of sunshine, who gets a slice of Willie’s humanity. Mother problems arise, however, when the pair unite around Willy’s terrifying story of mother, Sunny Sook, who raises the gang’s ambition level while somehow lowering the standards for criminal behavior.

6. Crazy vacation for Cousin Eddie

Eddie Johnson is fired from the nuclear research plant where he works shortly before Christmas. However, when he is accidentally bitten by a lab monkey, his boss makes it up by giving him a family vacation to an island in the South Pacific, to try to convince him to drop legal action against the company.

7. Spider-Man: No way home

Peter Parker is unmasked, and thus unable to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a superhero. When he turns to Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it’s really like to be Spider-Man.

8. Hunt to the limit

When one of Casey Stein’s robberies goes wrong, he finds himself on the run from ruthless mob boss Hagen. Now Casey has a valuable and expensive cargo on his hands that he must protect to pay for the emergency medical costs of his girlfriend, Juliet, who is overseas. So Casey calls his ex-employee and smuggler, Jeeran, to protect his girlfriend before the mobster gets his hands on her.

9. Dad is in trouble

Howard Langston is a busy businessman who is late for his son Jimmy’s karate class. To make him forgive him, he promises to give him everything he asks for Christmas: Jimmy asks him for a Turboman doll. The problem is that the game is the most popular and sold in all game stores. With only a few hours left until Christmas, Howie sets off on a comical journey through town to search for and pick up the prized item.

10. What a Christmas

A Christmas drama that chronicles the celebration of such important dates by the Whitfield family, and is the first they all meet after four years.

* Some titles may be repeated in the order because they are different episodes or seasons, and similarly, they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

More series and movies we recommend at What can I see.

Hulu role

Hulu has also positioned itself in the streaming wars. (Reuters / Hulu)

Hulu It is a subscription video-on-demand service It allows users to enjoy series and movies Created in October 2017, however, in early 2021, it was acquired by Walt Disney +.

Currently working on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America, the service comes through Star +.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its own subscription systemalthough at the time it did so under the Hulu Plus name, which had content from news company s NBC Universal. Later in 2017, the company launched Hulu With Live TV.

The major broadcast companies are vying to be number one. (Infobae/Anaele Tapia)

In 2019, the company already had 28 million subscribers; That was in March of the same year ; While AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% stock and Comcast will give 33% of its stock to Disney in 2024, so now Hulu will work alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, focusing solely on streaming content made outside of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and shows from 75 channels, including local news and sports. include your service Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu has it too original contentwhere addresses like The Handmaid’s Tale or documentaries Wu-Tang: An American Epic and more.

