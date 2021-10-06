Christian Zionists from 30 countries sent a prayer for the peace of Israel

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

AJN Agency. -Christians from nearly 30 countries have sent a prayer for peace and asked for God’s blessing for Israel through a special video titled “Bateville Amen”, sponsored by the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem (ICEJ).

The video was attended by Christian Zionist artists, musicians and choirs, and was part of the annual event organized by the International Center for Journalism and Justice in Jerusalem on the eve of the Throne Day with the attendance of about 6000 people, due to the pandemic. This year it was approx. When it was uploaded to social networks, within a few days it got 75,000 hits on YouTube and about 25,000 hits on Facebook.

The song “Betfila Amen” that the event called for, was created in 1995 and that year participated in the Eurovision Song Contest. His words are in Hebrew as he asks God to “bless peace and protect our home,” to “bring us closer to the dream we live within,” and to “open our hearts that we will always sing to you.”

The song is sung every year by other artists, and this year it has been performed by singers and musicians from Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, Fiji, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Macedonia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Serbia, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom and United States.

This year hundreds of thousands of people were part of the center’s eight-day dispatches from the State of Israel. The first meeting was attended by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and President Isaac Herzog.

More Stories

The United States posted a record trade deficit in August

12 hours ago Mia Thompson

Young African Professionals Think of Being ‘Agents of Change’

1 day ago Mia Thompson

$866.1 million in remittances from the United States to support the economy

2 days ago Mia Thompson

In Uganda, more than 800 people have been injected with water instead of vaccines

2 days ago Mia Thompson

$866.1 million in remittances from the United States to support the economy

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Media report: The Peruvian government ratifies the head of the Central Bank

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

They reveal that Doña Cuquita has already requested the dismissal of Vicente Fernández | Video

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

An unusual 2,700-year-old private bath has been discovered in Jerusalem

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Plus | How do you know if your account has been banned | hanging | APK | Latest version | Download | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

In the midst of tension with Mexico, Spain expresses its “deep affection and respect” for AL

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Trump mocked PAC’s new name: Make America Great Again

4 hours ago Leland Griffith