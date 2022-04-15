Claudio Press, the new president of the Minister of Economy of Coahuila

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Economy Government Dependencies

Written by Luis Mendes. January 2022

Advertising

Claudio Brice Garza has been appointed as the new president of Ministry of Economy of Coahuila (SEC) in order To maintain the competitiveness of the entity in terms of investments, An important point for the economic development witnessed by the field in recent years.

The official, who has a proven track record in economic affairs, will contribute his experience to continue The economic revitalization that the country is going through.

The director took up his first duties Business meetings with some of the companies that have been installed in the southeast region – which include Saltillo, Ramos Arespi, Dermadero and Arteaga– In which an action plan was developed to develop some expansion projects in its operations, as is the case in Daimler trucks.

Brice Garza said he will join with local businessmen to continue facing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in this way, Continuing to establish Coahuila as one of the most competitive countries and flourishing in the country.

He concluded, “We will promote the expansion of already existing companies, and we will create conditions to attract investment and encourage the integration of companies into the supply chain.”

During 2021, it was completed 59 investment projects in Coahuila and it is estimated for the current year that 53 projects will be completed.

More Stories

Contract manufacturing scheme blows up jobs in Tijuana

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

North Korean hackers linked to $620 million theft | world | Dr..

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Bolloré Transport & Logistics in Tanzania has been awarded the AEO شهادة Certification

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The GDP of the world’s major economies grew in 2021 after the fall of 2020 | today’s news

1 day ago Mia Thompson

4 cars burned on the border bridge between Tamaulipas and Texas

2 days ago Mia Thompson

To visit the captives, 9 out of 10 families travel up to a thousand kilometers

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Claudio Press, the new president of the Minister of Economy of Coahuila

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Belmondo, a few prizes and some great movies

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Is it really possible to forget an event or learn? Teach me about science

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson’s 75th birthday this Friday

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

This is how Catalyst and Breaker work

1 hour ago Leo Adkins