Colombia confirms the date and time of the presentation of Nestor Lorenzo

The zero hour has come for Nestor Lorenzo to start his role at the helm of the Colombian national team. The Argentine, who did well in 2022 with Melgar from Peru, is in Bogota for the official presentation ceremony as the new technical director owned by Tricolor.

The Colombian Football Federation, in a statement made to journalists this morning, Tuesday, invited the media to come to its sports headquarters to attend the press conference in which Lorenzo will give his first impressions of the agreement to return to the national team, but this time as No. 1 on the bench.

The event will be “Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 12:00 noon” at the headquarters of the Sports Federation, located north of the capital, and President Ramon Jessorin is expected to attend as president of the organization that seeks to forget what happened in the Qatar 2022 qualifiers and prepare early for the next round on the way to Mexico and Canada and the United States by 2026.

Colombia and Al Arabiya match / international friendly. – Photo: FCF

Once introduced to the public, Lorenzo will begin to carry out his first duties at the helm of the national team, although he has special permission to guide Melgar in the Copa America round of 16 against Deportivo Cali, according to the British newspaper The Guardian. He reached with FCF directors to give a final yes.

The first game of that series will be in Palmaseca, home of the Sugar Box, on June 29 at 7:30 p.m. The return leg is scheduled exactly a week later, on July 6 this year, from 7:30 p.m. Colombia time) at the UNSA Monumental Stadium, located in the city of Arequipa.

When will you officially debut?

Nestor Lorenzo, former assistant to Jose Pekerman between 2011 and 2018, was selected after a few weeks of analysis by the Executive Committee. As Ramon Gisorn stated at the time of the dismissal of Reinaldo Rueda, the identity of the new coach will not be conditioned by nationalities, but by the proximity of the Colombian player’s peculiarity and experience at the national team level, despite Lorenzo. Still not the first boss on the property.

The deadlines set by the FCF Chairman will be fulfilled as scheduled. The official presentation to the media will take place after the friendly match against Saudi Arabia (1-0) and his first match with Tricolor will be on the last FIFA date before the World Cup in Qatar, exactly in the second half of September. .

Nestor Lorenzo was technical assistant to Jose Pekerman at Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 – Photo: Agence France-Presse

The contender has not yet been determined, but there are indications that it will be Mexico due to ongoing negotiations between both unions. The Aztecs have already set a date to commit against Peru that day and Colombia emerges as a good option to prepare for the World Championship debut against Poland on November 22.

TUDN reported this a few days ago “Negotiations are advanced so that Colombia will be the competitor to replace Brazil next September.”remembering that Canarinha Obligated to comply with the postponed qualifying match against Argentina which led to a last-minute change of plans for Tite and his coaching staff.

“The fact is that if Colombia or another team is confirmed, those matches will take place in California, USA,” Mexican media add about the meeting, which is subject to setting schedules and determining the scenario that suits both teams. The positive thing about this game is that Lorenzo can count on the main references of the three colors, being a chance to meet many of them again.