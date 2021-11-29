Colombia says goodbye by beating USA in Davis Cup Finals | ATP . round

Colombia presented one of the surprises today, Sunday, in the Davis Cup finals, after its victory in its series 2-1 over the United States in Turin.

Italy had already claimed the top spot in Group E, and this Sunday the Colombians and Americans needed a 3-0 win to get a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals as one of their top two seconds in the qualifying stage. . Although the two were eliminated, there was a scene in the confrontation, especially in the first two singles matches.

At the start of the day Nicolas Mejia, ranked 275th in the world, came close to upsetting Frances Tiafoe, ranked 38th in the FedEx ATP Ranking. The 21-year-old Colombian saved three match points at 5-6 in the third game, and took a 6-4 lead in the tiebreak. However, the 23-year-old right-hand man held out to win the first point and thrill those led by Mardy Fish with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(7) win.

John Isner, ranked 24 in the world, was responsible for keeping hope of qualifying for second place. But Daniel Gallan, ranked 111th in the world, blocked his way which ended up adding the second best win of his career in the standings (against No. 23 Minor in Miami 2021) thanks to a partial win 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), to claim the first A win for Colombia in the history of the Davis Cup Finals (also participated in 2019).

At the end of the day, Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah beat Jack Sock and Riley Opelka 3-0, Rhett. Both teams face the same challenge: in February 2022 they will play a rematch (against opponents to be decided) to try to win a place again in the Davis Cup Finals.

Quarter-final keys:

Russia vs Sweden

UK vs Germany

Italy vs Croatia

Serbia vs Kazakhstan