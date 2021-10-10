Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvez released after 4 years and 8 months of kidnapping

Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvez Argory, who was kidnapped by Muslim terrorists on February 7, 2017 in Mali, was finally released on Saturday, October 9.

The Malian Presidency announced the news this afternoon, highlighting the “courage and courage of the sister,” 58, who belongs to the Franciscan Sisters of Mary Immaculate.

This day was launched October 9 for Colombian religious sister Gloria Narvaez. She was kidnapped on February 7, 2017 in Karangasso, in the Koutiala department on the border between Mali and Burkina Faso.

Mali’s presidency salutes the courage and courage of the sister. pic.twitter.com/xIDiIhzjMR – PresidenceMali October 9, 2021

“The presidency of Mali salutes the courage and courage of the sister. This release is the culmination of four years and eight months of joint efforts of the various intelligence services,” the government said in a brief statement posted on social networks.

“The President takes this opportunity to assure the Malian people and the international community that efforts continue to be made to free all persons, both Malians and foreigners, held in Mali’s territory. The text adds that the transitional President once again congratulates the Defense and Security Forces and the Information Services.

In a video message shared with ACI Prensa, Monsignor Mario de Jesus Alvarez Gómez, head of the Missions Committee of the Episcopal Conference in Colombia, said they would soon provide more details on this release.

“We give glory to God at this moment. We congratulate the worshipers and the universal Church and thank the efforts of the Holy See, the Apostolic Embassy in Colombia and the Episcopal Conference. Glory to God at this happy moment.”

Sister Narvaez was kidnapped on February 7, 2017 in Karangasso, in the Koutiala department, on the border between Mali and Burkina Faso, by the Front for the Support of Islam and Muslims (SGIM), one of the Mali-based branches of Al-Qaeda. .

In May 2021, the nun gave signs of life with a handwritten letter asking for prayers for her.

“I send you all my warm regards. May God bless you and give you health. I have been in prison for four years and I am now with a new group,” Sister Narváez noted in her message.

“May everyone pray a lot for me. May God bless you all,” the nun asked in her letter.

Before the speech was released, the last time I heard about it was in 2019, when the nun in a video asked Pope Francis for help.

General Fernando Murillo, the investigator in charge of the investigation, revealed that the kidnapping was carried out for rescue purposes without a specific economic amount, that the Holy See would mediate her release, and that the nun had health problems “in her leg and kidney.”