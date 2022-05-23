Come a prosperous year for tourism

Acapulco, puppy

During the opening of the event, he explained that the country’s main fair has also registered 1,556 buyers from 937 companies from 47 countries, which together account for 95% of the exporting markets visiting Mexico.

He explained that Tourist Tianguis will also include 1,011 exhibiting companies, which will be represented by 2,292 people, who will serve the event’s visitors. There will also be 600 business suites available.

We estimate that during these trading days 65,588 trade designations will be exceeded, which is already a historical record for the last 46 issues of Tianguis Turístico. All of the above is a catalyst that fills us with satisfaction and obliges us to continue working to establish and maintain this tourism festival as the most important in Latin America and one of the most distinguished in the world.”

The official also stressed that 2022 appears to be a promising year for the country after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as more than 40 million international tourists are expected to arrive, an increase of 25.6% over last year. As well as an economic spill of about 24.2 billion dollars.

He noted that due to the epidemic situation last year, Mexico ranked second in attracting the largest number of international tourists after France.

The official acknowledged that Mexico should work on security issues and that the relevant bodies would take care of them.

I see great opportunities for tourism promotion, which is why we hold these great events that will transcend. Just in the first quarter of the year in our most important part, the US, we had a 101% increase, which means the country is still a great destination.

More security

Regarding the US travel advisory in Guerrero and Acapulco, that country’s ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said it takes a huge effort on the part of the state and the private sector to make it work. “It has to be improved, and hopefully when we come to the next Tianguis Turistico, things will get better,” he said.

The ambassador also said the United States is working with Mexico to restore Category 1 aviation security, however, he did not specify when that would happen.

Turco stressed that during his recent tour of the United States, he asked the Secretary of Consular Affairs in that country that when a travel alert is issued, there is a differentiation between capitals and states.

Promote inclusive tourism

Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado emphasized in her speech that the state in which she is responsible is much more than its “beautiful beaches” and, for this reason, already has a proposal to create an eighth district focused on the mountains.

Our state is much more than its beautiful beaches, than our magical town of Taxco. Guerrero is also our mountain, indigenous peoples, indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples.”

The governor agreed that in order to stay true to tourism, there would have to be more connectivity, and therefore, revealed that they would soon announce more flight routes to Guerrero from different cities, as well as new cruise routes.

He also stressed that his administration is a government sensitive to the major problems that the country suffers from. Proof of this is that, this week, it was possible to locate the missing minor, Yoslin “In”.

Written by: Myriam Paredes and Ora Hernandez

